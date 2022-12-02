Advanced search
PPG Industries : marks fifth year of partnership with AFM-Téléthon in France

12/02/2022 | 08:14am EST
Company will carry out five COLORFUL COMMUNITIES projects

PARIS, Dec. 2, 2022 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will make a commitment for the fifth consecutive year to AFM-Téléthon, which supports research to fight neuromuscular and rare diseases. PPG will carry out COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® projects to revitalize parts of two hospitals and three Téléthon facilities.

PPG volunteers beautified the AFM-Téléthon Géocentre in Evry, France - one of five COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® projects being carried out this year as part of a partnership between the two organizations.

Nearly 200 PPG employees will take part in the projects, accompanied by painters and graffiti artists who will design murals for the walls. The facilities are:

  • L'Hôpital Raymond-Poincaré AP-HP in Garches (artist: Carole Lombardo)
  • CHU de Saint-Étienne - Hôpital Bellevue - Children and Adolescents in St. Etienne (artist: Noémie Babolat from MUR69)
  • AFM- Téléthon Résidence Yolaine de Kepper in Angers (artist: Antoine Sirizzotti)
  • AFM- Téléthon Résidence La Hamonais in Saint Brieuc (artist: ZAG)
  • AFM-Téléthon Géocentre in Evry (artist: Théo Lopez)

PPG will contribute around $71,000 (68,000 euros) for the projects, including nearly 140 gallons (630 liters) of SEIGNEURIE® paint by PPG in a palette of colors selected by PPG experts from the CHROMATIC® color chart.

The projects at the AFM-Téléthon residences will use the Seigneurie Evolutex Bas Carbone range, an innovative paint with a lower carbon footprint thanks to its bio-based technology.

"The partnership with AFM-Téléthon brings to life PPG's goal of protecting and beautifying the world," said Pascal Tisseyre, PPG vice president, Architectural Coatings EMEA South. "Since 2018, more than 700 PPG employee volunteers have come together to support Téléthon projects and nearly 5,000 volunteer hours have been spent renovating and repainting parts of 16 hospitals and specialized nursing homes. Superb murals were created to help brighten up patients' stays by bringing color and vitality."

Several of the artists, including Lopez and Lombardo, have worked on previous projects with PPG and AFM-Téléthon.

"It's the third year in a row I've been asked to collaborate with PPG on an art project at the AFM-Téléthon headquarters," Lopez said. "It is always a great pleasure for me to unite our skills for the Téléthon. The mural that will be created has as its motto 'the gathering.' The composition forms a spiral that invites us to enter its center. But it also wants to be warm by its colored range whose dominant is yellow - the color of the AFM-Téléthon."

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets - from painting classrooms to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 400 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 7.4 million people in 42 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $13.3 million in 2021, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com and www.seigneuriegauthier.com

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Seigneurie and Chromatic are registered trademarks of PPG AC-France.

Media Contacts:
Anne Bienvenu
Communications France
T: +33 1 57 61 01 12
anne.bienvenue@ppg.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
