Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries, Inc.    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPG Industries : products for Electric Vehicle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 07:45am EDT

Electric Vehicle and Mobility:

PPG product opportunities

S E P T E M B E R 2 4 , 2 0 2 0

Growth of Mobility is Creating Multiple Opportunities for the use of PPG Technology

Focus: support improved battery performance

  • Increase driving range
  • Enable safer operation of high density battery
  • Reduce cost of battery production
  • Support improved ESG through the supply chain

1

Traditional Coating Content

Pretreatment

Accessories

Electrocoat

1

9

2

Adhesives

& Sealants

Primer

8

1

8

2

3

3

4

5

7

Liquid

Applied

7

Sound

Damping

6

6

4

9

5

Basecoat

Underbody

Coating

Clearcoat

PPG captures up to ~$110/vehicle with current content

2

Global Light Vehicle Production will Shift to EV

Outlook for Annual Global Vehicle Sales

Global ICE

*Global EV

EV share

Global Production (in millions)

Global Market Share

*Global EV = Combined Global BEV and Global PHEV

Source: Deloitte analysis, IHS Markit, EV-Volumes.com

~7 - 10 million EV's by 2025 and 25 million 2030

Drivers & Geography

Improving Consumer Sentiment

  • Better driving range
  • Lower cost of ownership
  • Improving charging infrastructure
  • Enhanced battery safety

Policy & Legislation

  • Emissions targets
  • City access restrictions
  • Financial incentives

OEM Investments

Regional Mix: Projected 2015 EV Production

5%

6%

China

13%

49%

EU

NA

JP

27% Other

3

Source: IHS Markit, EV-Volumes.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 11:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
07:45aPPG INDUSTRIES : products for Electric Vehicle
PU
09/22PPG INDUSTRIES : announces partnership with Bradford Science Festival to support..
PU
09/16PPG INDUSTRIES : Gets DOE Funds to Study Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Coatings
DJ
09/16PPG : receives DOE funding to study coatings applications in automotive lithium-..
BU
09/16PPG INDUSTRIES : launches low-VOC waterborne coating system for China refinish m..
PU
09/01EMBRACE NOSTALGIC NEUTRALS, SIMPLE C : PPG announces ‘Be Well' 2021 Palett..
BU
08/27PPG : Employees Honored with 2020 Louis Schwitzer Award for Role in NTT INDYCAR ..
BU
08/26PPG INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
08/25PPG : Coatings Help AMDA Foundation Limited, Aviat Global Restore Historic Canbe..
BU
08/16Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain -- Then Americans Remodeled
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 380 M - -
Net income 2020 925 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 1,77%
Capitalization 27 921 M 27 921 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 47 600
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 125,88 $
Last Close Price 118,32 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Christopher R. Caruso Vice President-Information Technology
Hugh M. Grant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.36%27 921
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY19.33%55 457
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.95.74%33 637
ASIAN PAINTS9.05%25 380
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-5.71%19 296
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.4.86%10 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group