PPG Industries : products for Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle and Mobility:
PPG product opportunities
S E P T E M B E R 2 4 , 2 0 2 0
Growth of Mobility is Creating Multiple Opportunities for the use of PPG Technology
Focus: support improved battery performance
-
Increase driving range
-
Enable safer operation of high density battery
-
Reduce cost of battery production
-
Support improved ESG through the supply chain
Traditional Coating Content
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pretreatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accessories
|
Electrocoat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adhesives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
& Sealants
|
|
Primer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
7
|
Liquid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Applied
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sound
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Damping
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
5
|
Basecoat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underbody
Coating
Clearcoat
PPG captures up to ~$110/vehicle with current content
Global Light Vehicle Production will Shift to EV
Outlook for Annual Global Vehicle Sales
|
Global ICE
|
|
*Global EV
|
|
EV share
|
|
|
Global Production (in millions)
|
Global Market Share
|
*Global EV = Combined Global BEV and Global PHEV
|
Source: Deloitte analysis, IHS Markit, EV-Volumes.com
~7 - 10 million EV's by 2025 and 25 million 2030
Drivers & Geography
Improving Consumer Sentiment
-
Better driving range
-
Lower cost of ownership
-
Improving charging infrastructure
-
Enhanced battery safety
Policy & Legislation
-
Emissions targets
-
City access restrictions
-
Financial incentives
OEM Investments
Regional Mix: Projected 2015 EV Production
|
5%
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
13%
|
|
|
|
|
49%
|
|
EU
|
|
|
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JP
|
|
|
|
|
|
27% Other
Source: IHS Markit, EV-Volumes.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 11:44:06 UTC