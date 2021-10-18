PPG Industries : receives 2 prestigious awards from British Coatings Federation

Company honored for sustainable innovation, marketing campaign

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 18, 2021 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has been honored with British Coatings Federation (BCF) awards in the Sustainable Innovation and Marketing Campaign of the Year categories. The prestigious awards recognize excellence in companies and individuals working in the coatings sector.

The novel PPG MOONWALK®robotic system for mixing automotive refinish coatings earned first place in the Sustainable Innovation category. The award recognizes commitment to sustainability through the launch of innovative sustainable products, processes or services.

"The innovative PPG MoonWalksystem saves labor, reduces waste and transforms the mixing room into a clean and safe environment, setting a new standard for the refinish market," said Timothy Nevell, PPG regional business solutions manager, automotive refinish. "Paint technicians and body shop managers benefit from the extreme accuracy of the automation of the mixing process, improving speed, quality and color consistency."

The LEYLAND TRADESMART™ product range by PPG received the Marketing Campaign of the Year award. The honor recognizes the BCF member company that has produced and delivered the most innovative and effective marketing campaign that makes a demonstrable impact on the target audience.

"The Leyland Trade Smartrange by PPG is designed to address the frustrations the multi-skilled tradesperson faces," said Ben Wilde, PPG marketing manager, architectural coatings. "We designed a simple, jargon-free marketing campaign that shows how the paint saves them time, money and space and delivers a high-quality end result, helping to ensure repeat business."

PPG was also a finalist in four other BCF award categories - Corporate Social Responsibility, Young Leader of the Year, Coatings Care Progress, and Diversity & Inclusion.

