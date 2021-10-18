Log in
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
PPG Industries : receives 2 prestigious awards from British Coatings Federation

10/18/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Company honored for sustainable innovation, marketing campaign

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 18, 2021 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has been honored with British Coatings Federation (BCF) awards in the Sustainable Innovation and Marketing Campaign of the Year categories. The prestigious awards recognize excellence in companies and individuals working in the coatings sector.

The novel PPG MOONWALK®robotic system for mixing automotive refinish coatings earned first place in the Sustainable Innovation category. The award recognizes commitment to sustainability through the launch of innovative sustainable products, processes or services.

"The innovative PPG MoonWalksystem saves labor, reduces waste and transforms the mixing room into a clean and safe environment, setting a new standard for the refinish market," said Timothy Nevell, PPG regional business solutions manager, automotive refinish. "Paint technicians and body shop managers benefit from the extreme accuracy of the automation of the mixing process, improving speed, quality and color consistency."

The LEYLAND TRADESMART™ product range by PPG received the Marketing Campaign of the Year award. The honor recognizes the BCF member company that has produced and delivered the most innovative and effective marketing campaign that makes a demonstrable impact on the target audience.

"The Leyland Trade Smartrange by PPG is designed to address the frustrations the multi-skilled tradesperson faces," said Ben Wilde, PPG marketing manager, architectural coatings. "We designed a simple, jargon-free marketing campaign that shows how the paint saves them time, money and space and delivers a high-quality end result, helping to ensure repeat business."

PPG was also a finalist in four other BCF award categories - Corporate Social Responsibility, Young Leader of the Year, Coatings Care Progress, and Diversity & Inclusion.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the worldis a trademark and Moonwalkand the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Leyland Trade Smartis a trademark of PPG Architectural Coatings UK.


PPG Media Contact:

Andrew Wood
Corporate Communications EMEA
+31 6 5121 6579
[email protected]
www.ppgrefinish.com



Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
