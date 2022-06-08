PPG Industries : to exhibit newly acquired Vanberg Specialized Coatings solutions at World Pork Expo

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2022 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will feature its recently acquired Vanberg Specialized Coatings line of agriculturally focused protective coatings and repair mortars at the World Pork Expo, June 8-10, 2022, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

PPG added the Vanberg product portfolio as part of its acquisition of VersaFlex Inc. in February 2021. For 33 years, Vanberg coatings have provided long-lasting, cost-effective restoration and protection of concrete and metal surfaces in pork production facilities.

PPG will feature several of its newly rebranded solutions at Booth #V412, including:

PPG CON-KORITE™, which is a fast-setting, extra-abrasion-resistant, high-strength and non-shrink repair mortar for concrete slats, troughs, floors, walls and pens.

PPG ARMOR-ROCK, which is a repair overlay that combines an epoxy coating with aggregate. The product provides a uniform, non-slip, long-wearing surface with excellent impact and chemical resistance to protect concrete around feeders and waterers.

PPG ARMOR-STONE, which is a tough-wearing, long-lasting epoxy repair mortar with excellent chemical resistance. The mortar is designed to restore severely eroded floors, curbs, steps and gutters and provide protection from heavy animal traffic.

"As a leader in the coatings industry with deep expertise in corrosive applications and environments, PPG is proud to expand its services to pork processors," said Michael Masorli, PPG director, resinous flooring, Protective and Marine Coatings. "We are committed to growing our technology portfolio and providing the agricultural community with the highest-quality product solutions that are backed by unmatched support."

Presented by the National Pork Producers Council, World Pork Expo is the world's largest trade show for the pork industry. To learn more, visit www.worldpork.org.

For more information on PPG products for pork production, visit https://info.ppgpmc.com/WorldPorkExpo2022. For more information on the company's broad offering of protective and marine coatings, visit www.ppgpmc.com

