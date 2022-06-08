Log in
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-06-08 am EDT
130.75 USD   +1.53%
10:52aPPG INDUSTRIES : to exhibit newly acquired Vanberg Specialized Coatings solutions at World Pork Expo
PU
08:12aPPG INDUSTRIES : SIGMAGLIDE 1290 fouling release coating helps Enterprises Shipping & Trading achieve carbon reduction goals
PU
06/02PPG Industries Becomes Official Paint Provider of Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort
MT
PPG Industries : to exhibit newly acquired Vanberg Specialized Coatings solutions at World Pork Expo

06/08/2022 | 10:52am EDT
PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2022 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will feature its recently acquired Vanberg Specialized Coatings line of agriculturally focused protective coatings and repair mortars at the World Pork Expo, June 8-10, 2022, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

PPG added the Vanberg product portfolio as part of its acquisition of VersaFlex Inc. in February 2021. For 33 years, Vanberg coatings have provided long-lasting, cost-effective restoration and protection of concrete and metal surfaces in pork production facilities.

PPG will feature several of its newly rebranded solutions at Booth #V412, including:

  • PPG CON-KORITE™, which is a fast-setting, extra-abrasion-resistant, high-strength and non-shrink repair mortar for concrete slats, troughs, floors, walls and pens.
  • PPG ARMOR-ROCK, which is a repair overlay that combines an epoxy coating with aggregate. The product provides a uniform, non-slip, long-wearing surface with excellent impact and chemical resistance to protect concrete around feeders and waterers.
  • PPG ARMOR-STONE, which is a tough-wearing, long-lasting epoxy repair mortar with excellent chemical resistance. The mortar is designed to restore severely eroded floors, curbs, steps and gutters and provide protection from heavy animal traffic.

"As a leader in the coatings industry with deep expertise in corrosive applications and environments, PPG is proud to expand its services to pork processors," said Michael Masorli, PPG director, resinous flooring, Protective and Marine Coatings. "We are committed to growing our technology portfolio and providing the agricultural community with the highest-quality product solutions that are backed by unmatched support."

Presented by the National Pork Producers Council, World Pork Expo is the world's largest trade show for the pork industry. To learn more, visit www.worldpork.org.

For more information on PPG products for pork production, visit https://info.ppgpmc.com/WorldPorkExpo2022. For more information on the company's broad offering of protective and marine coatings, visit www.ppgpmc.com

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

PPG Media Contact

Gina Reid
Protective and Marine Coatings
Phone: + 1 412-514-2960
[email protected]

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and The PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. Con-Korite is a trademark of the PPG Group of Companies

Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
