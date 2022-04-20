PPG Industries : to feature electrocoat, pretreatment technologies at ECOAT22

Company will highlight expertise, innovations for automotive, industrial suppliers

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will highlight its pretreatment and electrocoat technologies at ECOAT22, April 20-22, 2022, at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida.

One of the original pioneers of electrocoat technology, PPG will showcase a variety of products for automotive OEMs and parts suppliers, industrial applications, filtration systems, equipment maintenance and emerging mobility. Featured products include PPG POWERCRON®, PPG ENVIRO-PRIME® EPIC, PPG FRAMECOAT™ and PPG LINEGUARD™ coatings.

Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG global technical director, Corporate Science and Technology, will deliver the keynote presentation titled "Transformation Is the Only Thing that Is Constant" at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 21. The talk will focus on today's business environment and its demands for adaptation and transformation to meet customer expectations. Votruba-Drzal will share actionable strategies and concrete examples of transformation and how the coatings industry will continue to innovate through big data and supply chain digitalization.

"Leaders in the coatings industry must prioritize customers and communicate their strategic vision to avoid disruption to their business," said Votruba-Drzal. "Our markets will evolve, and customer needs will continue to change. It is crucial that we continue to innovate and grow alongside them."

The ECOAT Conference is a biannual event dedicated to electrocoating education and networking opportunities. To learn more, visit www.ecoat.events.

For more information on PPG's electrocoat offerings, visit www.ppgautocoatings.com and www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com or connect on LinkedIn®.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world, Framecoat and Lineguard are trademarks and Enviro-Prime, Powercron and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

LinkedIn is a registered trademark of LinkedIn Corporation.

