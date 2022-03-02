PPG Industries : to showcase range of non-stick coatings at 2022 Inspired Home Show

Colorful coatings available for cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will showcase its broad range of coatings at the 2022 Inspired Home Show (IHS) in Chicago, March 5-7. Its newly redesigned exhibit (#S3125) will replicate a kitchen to show coatings used in real-world applications, including its complete line of non-stick options for cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics.

A wide range of products will be on display throughout PPG's booth, each featuring either a polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or sol-gel non-stick coating. The booth will also highlight color with a wall dedicated to the nine hand-selected colors trending in 2022. This includes three shades across three unique color palettes, all inspired by PPG's 2022 Color of the Year, Olive Sprig.

In addition to coatings for housewares, the booth will include items from PPG's broader portfolio, including PPG PAINTS™ coatings.

"From appliances to wood floors, cabinets and other surfaces, PPG coatings have been vital to the beauty and performance of our kitchens for decades," said Xiaobing Nie, PPG general manager, global consumer products and industrial coatings, Greater China. "While we've been able to maintain the great relationships with our customers virtually, we're excited to once again be face-to-face to share all of the exciting innovations PPG offers for consumer products."

In addition to displaying onsite, PPG will offer customers not making the trip to Chicago a chance to explore its wide range of coatings via its first-ever digital event. The event provides customers with an up-close look at PPG's complete offering of non-stick coatings through product and technical information, application guidance, use and care recommendations, and troubleshooting tips. Visitors can even explore an interactive color wall to experience a virtual look at PPG coatings in a kitchen setting.

To learn more about PPG's complete line of coatings for cookware, bakeware and kitchen electrics, visit PPGIndustrialCoatings.com or connect on LinkedIn.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

