LUXEMBOURG, June 11, 2024 - PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will support the WorldSkills Europe (WSE) vocational skills organization for 2024-25 as a Premium Sponsor. WSE promotes vocational, technological, and service-oriented education and training across Europe, working with young people, educators, governments, and industries to prepare the workforce and talent for the jobs of the future.

Guillaume Suteau, board chair of WorldSkills Europe (WSE) and Pascal Tisseyre, PPG v.p. government affairs, EMEA celebrate PPG's sponsorship of WSE.

WSE organizes EuroSkills, the largest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe, bringing together hundreds of young people from 33 countries to compete in various skills and professions including painting and decorating.

"Collaborations with global industry-leading companies like PPG are invaluable in helping WorldSkills Europe prepare young people for their future careers," said Guillaume Suteau, board chair of WorldSkills Europe. "PPG recognizes the critical role that skills play in building industries and supporting creativity and innovation. We look forward to benefiting from PPG's expertise and impressive capabilities throughout this partnership."

"Our partnership with WorldSkills Europe reflects PPG's dedication to shaping the future of our industry," said Pascal Tisseyre, PPG vice president, government affairs, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "Partnering with WorldSkills Europe aligns with our mission to address the lack of skilled workforce, encourage youth participation, and foster talent development."

PPG has been a longstanding WorldSkills supporter. Earlier this year, the company announced its support for WorldSkills Lyon 2024, where it will provide financial support and supply products and expertise for the painting and decorating skill category, including SEIGNEURIE® paints by PPG.

The partnership is also part of PPG's commitment to support education and workforce development initiatives that prepare students for careers in the skilled trades. In 2023, PPG and the PPG Foundation announced a $2 million investment to support programs that provide training, curriculum development and career readiness resources for students and educators.

To learn more about WorldSkills Europe, visit: https://worldskillseurope.org/.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $17.5 million in 2023, supporting hundreds of organizations across nearly 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow's STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

