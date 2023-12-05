Partnership with GARAC aims to address skills shortage

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Dec. 5, 2023 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a partnership with France's National School of Automotive Professions and Mobility (GARAC) that aims to help address the skills shortage in the automotive refinish sector. PPG will provide training expertise and digital tools including its PPG MOONWALK® automated paint mixing system.

"The shortage of skilled personnel, particularly among the younger generations, is a shared concern for body shops across European countries, including France," said Laurent Roux, general manager of GARAC. "We believe that by investing in new educational tools and encouraging innovation, we can have a significant impact on the image of body repair and painting professions. We appreciate the significant contribution that PPG brings to us."

As part of the collaboration, PPG and GARAC will implement joint training initiatives in 2024. Specialized sessions for GARAC teachers and students will be conducted at the PPG training center in Gennevilliers and on the GARAC campus covering key industry challenges such as color identification, colorimetry and special shades.

"We aim to empower the next generation of skilled professionals in the automotive refinish industry by supporting vocational schools with our innovative and sustainable technologies," said Jérôme Zamblera, PPG vice president, EMEA, Automotive Refinish. "This partnership is an important step for PPG in meeting the growing demand for skilled workers in manufacturing and the coatings industry."

The PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system revolutionizes traditional processes, offering a splash-free, self-contained system that eliminates spills and ensures extreme mixing accuracy. With a smart, intuitive interface and integration with color management software, it enhances productivity, minimizes human error, and improves overall quality and consistency.

PPG's partnership with GARAC is part of its global commitment to support education and workforce development initiatives that prepare students for careers in the skilled trades. In 2023, PPG and the PPG Foundation announced a $2 million investment to support programs that provide training, curriculum development and career readiness resources for students and educators.

For more information about GARAC, visit https://www.garac.com/.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $16.2 million in 2022, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 35 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

