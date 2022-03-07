Log in
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
PPG PSX Coatings Receive C4H Certification for Corrosion Resistance

03/07/2022 | 10:02am EST
Performance testing demonstrates patented polysiloxane technology provides long-term steel protection in challenging environments with single coat

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that its PPG PSX™ polysiloxane coatings have been tested successfully by an independent, third-party laboratory to the requirements for C4H (or high C4) certification under the ISO 12944-6:2018 international standard for corrosion protection of steel structures by paint systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005228/en/

PPG has announced that its PPG PSX™ polysiloxane coatings have been tested successfully by an independent, third-party laboratory to the requirements for C4H (or high C4) certification for corrosion protection of steel structures. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under this standard, an exposure environment classified as C4 is described as highly corrosive. Such environments include industrial and coastal areas with moderate salinity and interior exposure environments like chemical plants, natatoriums, and coastal shipyards and boatyards.

PPG PSX 700 and PPG PSX 805 coatings that are applied directly onto metal in a single coat demonstrated corrosion resistance that meets high C4 requirements, which estimate a durability range of 15 to 25 years.

PPG’s patented PSX coatings use a polysiloxane resin technology from Dow to provide long-term corrosion, weathering and chemical resistance in exposed steel applications, including stadiums, arenas, water towers and hospitals foyers, with fewer coats than traditional systems. Other coating technology can require multiple coats to achieve the same level of protection as a single PPG PSX topcoat or two-coat PSX coating system incorporating a zinc primer. Because of these performance capabilities, specifying a PPG PSX coating can result in material cost savings, less energy-intensive production and application, and fewer recoats over time.

“C4H certification is a significant achievement for the PPG PSX coating portfolio,” said Scott Doering, director of sales and technical service, protective and marine coatings, U.S. “It confirms the long-term protection these products can offer for steel assets in even very challenging conditions with fewer coats. We’re proud to offer customers this unique combination of high performance with lower environmental impacts.”

In addition to requiring fewer coats to achieve the same level of protection as alternative systems, PPG PSX coatings are ultra-high solids and isocyanate-free to meet the most stringent environmental emissions regulations. They also offer excellent color and gloss retention by resisting the fading, chalking and general deterioration over time that are a common limitation of more traditional finishes, such as epoxies and acrylic urethanes.

For more information on PPG PSX coatings and PPG’s broad offering of protective and marine coatings, visit www.ppgpmc.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PSX are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
