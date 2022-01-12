PPG Recognized by JUST Capital for Sustainability, Community Engagement Leadership

Company outperforms industry average in nearly every category in annual ranking

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its inclusion in JUST Capital’s 2022 America’s Most Just Companies list, which ranks how America’s largest publicly traded companies perform on the top issues that Americans prioritize.

The JUST Capital list recognizes best-performing companies across 20 business categories, including environmental performance, diversity and inclusion, community engagement, ethics, human rights, health and safety and livable wages.

PPG outperformed the industry average in nearly every category and saw an overall improvement of 274 spots since 2020. The company earned high marks for environmental and product sustainability and ranked No. 2 for community engagement and No. 1 in transparent communication in its industry.

“With more than 50,000 employees and operations in around 75 countries, we recognize the tremendous positive impact we can have on our customers, our employees, our communities and the environment,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “In turn, we have an obligation – and a commitment – to continuously improve our sustainable business practices. PPG’s inclusion on this prestigious list underscores this commitment, and our improved ranking demonstrates that we continue to make strides.”

The annual ranking evaluates nearly 1,000 of the largest public U.S. companies from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents more than 90% of the U.S. stock market value. Evaluated issues are identified through comprehensive quantitative surveys and qualitative focus groups conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. The 2021 evaluation process engaged 3,000 American respondents.

To learn more about PPG’s environmental, social, governance and sustainability efforts and progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

