PPG Recognized in Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

Increases scores in all areas and improves overall ranking by 42 spots

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced it has been named to Newsweek magazine’s 2022 America’s Most Responsible Companies list for the second consecutive year. Thousands of companies were considered for the list, which ultimately recognizes the 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 13 different industry subcategories.

PPG improved its scores in the 2022 ranking across all measurable areas including environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). PPG ranked #11 in the Materials and Chemicals category and #88 on the overall list, which is an improvement of two and 42 spots, respectively.

“’Protect and Beautify the World’ isn’t just our company’s purpose; it’s our way of working and living every day at PPG,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “PPG’s inclusion in this coveted ranking underscores our commitment to industry-leading ESG practices, and our improvement across all measurable areas highlights our continued progress.”

PPG continues to reduce the environmental impact of its operations; develop products that enhance customers’ sustainability; engage with communities for a brighter tomorrow; and strengthen its global workforce. In April 2021, PPG released its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company’s progress toward achieving its 2025 sustainability goals in key environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) areas:

35% of sales from sustainably advantaged products and processes, including the launch of antibacterial and antiviral products, against the goal of 40% by 2025;

35% of manufacturing and research and development locations with zero process waste to landfill;

34% reduction in waste disposal intensity from the 2017 baseline – above the 25% goal by 2025;

15% reduction in water intensity from the 2017 baseline against the goal of 20% by 2025;

33% reduction in the spills and releases rate from the 2017 baseline; and

24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017.

PPG people also supported the essential needs of communities around the world; implemented a thorough COVID-19 response plan to protect employees and serve customers in new ways; and took action to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) progress. Actions included:

Committing $20 million from 2020-2025 to further social justice and educational opportunities in underrepresented communities;

Investing $4.5 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts, including the donation of 80,000 masks to hospitals; and

Growing and strengthening the company’s focus on DE&I by identifying and taking action on a series of commitments.

To learn more about PPG’s ESG and sustainability efforts and progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

