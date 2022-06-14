PPG Sells Traffic Equipment Manufacturer Eberle Design, Inc.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed the divestiture of Eberle Design, Inc. (EDI) to Vance Street Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EDI is a leading manufacturer of electronic control system components used for managing traffic safety and detecting vehicles at intersections, and for parking and access, rail, and emergency vehicle applications. The company has approximately 150 employees and operates from a single location in Phoenix, Arizona. Vance Street will incorporate EDI into its Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) platform, which includes Polara Enterprises and Carmanah Technologies.

PPG acquired EDI in December 2020, along with the Ennis-Flint business. Ennis-Flint remains the core of PPG’s Traffic Solutions business unit and is not impacted by the sale of EDI.

