    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-06-14 pm EDT
111.51 USD   -1.58%
04:17pPPG Sells Traffic Equipment Manufacturer Eberle Design, Inc.
BU
06/10PPG Highlights Tikkurila Acquisition, ESG Progress at 2022 Investor Day
BU
06/10PPG INDUSTRIES : 2022 Deep Dive, Helsinki, Finland
PU
PPG Sells Traffic Equipment Manufacturer Eberle Design, Inc.

06/14/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed the divestiture of Eberle Design, Inc. (EDI) to Vance Street Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EDI is a leading manufacturer of electronic control system components used for managing traffic safety and detecting vehicles at intersections, and for parking and access, rail, and emergency vehicle applications. The company has approximately 150 employees and operates from a single location in Phoenix, Arizona. Vance Street will incorporate EDI into its Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) platform, which includes Polara Enterprises and Carmanah Technologies.

PPG acquired EDI in December 2020, along with the Ennis-Flint business. Ennis-Flint remains the core of PPG’s Traffic Solutions business unit and is not impacted by the sale of EDI.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 467 M - -
Net income 2022 1 476 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 26 761 M 26 761 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float 40,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 113,30 $
Average target price 153,38 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Timothy M. Knavish Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-32.79%26 761
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-29.74%61 569
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-21.35%32 665
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.65%16 979
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-23.50%13 607
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.93%10 140