  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:29 2023-03-10 pm EST
126.00 USD   -1.10%
03/09PPG Industries Inc Receives Shareholder Proposal from The AFL-CIO Equity Reserve Funds
CI
03/06PPG SIGMAGLIDE 2390 marine coating delivers dramatic power savings and emissions reductions
BU
03/02Ppg Industries : 2022 Annual Report and 10-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PPG and Tasca Racing announce sponsorship for 2023 hot rod season

03/10/2023 | 05:01pm EST
New paint scheme unveiled for PPG FORD SHELBY MUSTANG Nitro Funny Car

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has extended its sponsorship of the Tasca Racing team for the 2023 NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION® (NHRA®) season. PPG also unveiled a new look for the PPG FORD® SHELBY® MUSTANG® Nitro Funny Car that will be driven by the Tasca Racing team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005301/en/

PPG has extended its sponsorship of the Tasca Racing team for the 2023 NHRA® season. PPG also unveiled a new look for the PPG FORD® SHELBY® MUSTANG® Nitro Funny Car that will be driven by the Tasca Racing team. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG has extended its sponsorship of the Tasca Racing team for the 2023 NHRA® season. PPG also unveiled a new look for the PPG FORD® SHELBY® MUSTANG® Nitro Funny Car that will be driven by the Tasca Racing team. (Photo: Business Wire)

The paint scheme, designed to match PPG’s INDYCAR® livery, took seven people, 350 hours and 14 days to complete. It was revealed today at the AMALIE® Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. Featuring bright, bold colors and a high-gloss finish, the car will be a standout on the track not only at Gainesville when it premieres, but also at the NHRA New England Nationals, Thunder Valley Nationals and NHRA Nevada Nationals.

Led by Bob Tasca III, team president and driver, Tasca Racing is running a full schedule in this year’s NHRA Nitro Funny Car division. The team’s 11,000-horsepower Nitro Funny Car will display the PPG logo in every race this year.

“We are excited to be sponsoring Tasca Racing for another season,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, strategic sales, Automotive Refinish. “Our long-time partnership brings two great brands together, creating a strong collaboration between our companies. We’re looking forward to another great season and wish Bob and the rest of the Tasca Racing team, good luck this year.”

“We are thrilled to have PPG renew its commitment for the 2023 season,” said Tasca. “Since day one, there have only been two logos on my race cars – Ford and PPG. PPG supports our racing program and supplies paint to seven Tasca body shops across the country, playing a key partnership role in the growth of our collision centers over the years.”

For more than 25 years, PPG and Tasca have built a strong partnership. The Tasca Automotive Group operates multiple car dealerships, collision centers and service centers that use PPG products. The PPG ENVIROBASE® High Performance paint system is the brand of choice in the company’s collision centers.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Envirobase, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Ford, Mustang and Shelby are registered trademarks of Ford Motor Company.
National Hot Rod Association and NHRA are registered trademarks of the National Hot Rod Association.
Amalie is a registered trademark of Amalie Oil Co.
INDYCAR is a registered trademark of Brickyard Trademarks, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive Refinish


© Business Wire 2023
