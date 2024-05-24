PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Alejandro Lopez, currently global finance director for automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings, has been named director, investor relations, effective June 1, 2024. Lopez will report to Vince Morales, PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). He replaces Jonathan Edwards, who will transition to succeed Lopez as global finance director for automotive OEM coatings, also effective June 1, 2024.

Lopez brings more than 20 years of business and international experience to the investor relations role. He began his career at PPG in 2006 as financial planning and analysis (FP&A) manager, Mexico, and then advanced through various finance roles of increasing responsibility. In 2008, Lopez moved to Brazil as PPG Latin America business controller for automotive and industrial coatings. In 2010, he relocated to Troy, Michigan, as global FP&A manager automotive coatings, and in 2014 moved to PPG’s global headquarters in Pittsburgh as corporate FP&A director. To help support the growth of PPG Comex, Lopez relocated to Mexico City in 2017 as Latin America finance director for architectural coatings, and then returned back to Pittsburgh in 2021 in his current role as global finance director for automotive coatings.

Prior to joining PPG, Lopez worked at General Electric Appliances, as part of its Financial Management Program in Mexico City and Louisville, Kentucky. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Michigan State University.

