PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Jonathan Edwards, currently PPG assistant treasurer, has been promoted to director, investor relations, effective immediately. Edwards will report to Vince Morales, PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). He replaces John Bruno, who was appointed PPG vice president, finance in July 2023.

Edwards joined PPG in 2002 as a financial analyst in the company’s corporate finance function. In 2004, he moved to La Defense, France as a regional financial analyst. Edwards relocated back to the U.S. in 2005 and progressed through a variety of roles with increasing finance and strategic responsibilities, including financial analyst automotive aftermarket, automotive refinish; reporting manager, performance coatings segment; business development manager, Transitions Optical (formerly a PPG joint venture); and global finance director, packaging coatings.

In 2013, Edwards became global finance director, protective and marine coatings. In 2016, Edwards relocated to Rolle, Switzerland to serve as PPG’s regional chief financial officer for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, before relocating back to the U.S. in 2020 as global finance director for PPG’s global architectural coatings businesses. Edwards has been assistant treasurer since 2022.

Prior to joining PPG, Edwards worked at Arthur Anderson, LLP. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Vanderbilt University. Edwards is a certified public accountant.

