PPG directors announce quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share

The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable Dec. 12 to shareholders of record Nov. 10.

This payment will mark 51 consecutive years of annual increases in the company’s dividend, and is the 497th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

