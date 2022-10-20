Advanced search
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
2022-10-20
108.41 USD   -5.43%
PPG Industries Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.62 a Share, Payable Dec. 12 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 10
MT
05:35pPPG directors announce quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share
BU
04:08pPPG INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
PPG directors announce quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share

10/20/2022
The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable Dec. 12 to shareholders of record Nov. 10.

This payment will mark 51 consecutive years of annual increases in the company’s dividend, and is the 497th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Financial


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 597 M - -
Net income 2022 1 402 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 26 940 M 26 940 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float 40,4%
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 108,41 $
Average target price 132,61 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Timothy M. Knavish Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-32.30%26 940
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-41.15%53 415
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-5.03%37 150
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.68%15 008
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.81%11 569
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-36.10%10 325