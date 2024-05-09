Recognition for automotive OEM electrocoat that lowers energy use, emissions

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has received an American Chemistry Council (ACC) 2024 Sustainability Leadership Award, which recognizes exemplary products, technologies and initiatives that help advance sustainability.

PPG received the award in the Product Safety, Innovation and Transparency category for its PPG ENVIROPRIME® EPIC 300 electrocoat, which cures at lower temperatures than previous ecoat technologies, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coatings application in the automotive original equipment manufacturing (OEM) process.

“PPG remains focused on providing our automotive customers with sustainable technologies to assist in meeting their long-term goals,” said Garry Grant, PPG global product manager, substrate protection products, Automotive Coatings. “After 60 years in electrocoat technology leadership, our teams continue to innovate sustainably advantaged solutions, such as Enviroprime EPIC 300, which improve environmental impacts.”

Historically, the paint shop is the most energy-intensive area of automotive OEM facilities. PPG Enviroprime EPIC 300 coating can be applied to heavy electric vehicle assemblies using less energy and heat, reducing energy input by 11-13 percent and lowering greenhouse gas emissions, ultimately contributing to the OEM’s decarbonization efforts and enabling the production of battery electric vehicles without significant investment in process or asset changes

“Sustainability and innovation are intrinsically linked,” said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president-elect, global sustainability. “PPG Enviroprime EPIC 300 coating is a testament to our commitment to solving customer needs and aligning our products and processes with their sustainability ambitions.”

ACC’s Sustainability Leadership Awards honor member companies for their achievements and contributions to sustainability across four priority areas: Product Safety, Innovation & Transparency, Environmental Protection, Circularity, and Social Responsibility & Community Engagement.

ACC convened a judging panel made up of external sustainability leaders from academia, nonprofits and the media to review and select the award winners. The panel used criteria including the level of innovation, the scope and reach of its impact, and the extent to which it addresses priorities outlined in ACC’s Sustainability Principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

To learn more about PPG’s sustainably advantaged products, visit PPG.com/sustainability.

