PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
PPG : Announces Agreement with Vizient for Paint Products, Expanding Market Share Opportunity in Healthcare Segment

03/31/2021 | 09:10am EDT
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced an agreement with Vizient, the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Financial details of this agreement were not disclosed.

Vizient members will be able to purchase a variety of PPG paint products at contracted pricing, including those with low or zero volatile organic compounds* (VOC). The paint is available for maintenance and decoration across Vizient’s member healthcare organizations, including large integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers, community hospitals, pediatric facilities and non-acute care providers.

One of the PPG paint products available through the agreement is PPG PAINTS™ PURE PERFORMANCE® interior latex primer, a premium low-odor, zero-VOC* primer, ideal for hospitals due to its low odor and fast dry time. Antimicrobial PPG paint products may be available through the agreement in the future.

“PPG is proud to be Vizient’s paint supplier, offering innovative products that will support the company’s healthcare members, which include more than half of the nation’s acute care providers and over 20% of ambulatory care providers,” said Vinny O’Sullivan, PPG senior general manager, trade, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada. “At PPG, we know that facility managers for medical providers want to keep their locations clean and updated through paint maintenance projects that are not time-intensive. PPG has the industry-leading expertise, customer support and product solutions to accomplish these jobs.”

*Colorants added to these base paints may increase the VOC level significantly depending on color choice.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and PPG Paints are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Pure Performance is a registered trademark of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 890 M - -
Net income 2021 1 633 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 36 203 M 36 203 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 156,59 $
Last Close Price 152,79 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.5.94%36 203
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY2.91%66 204
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.64%34 433
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-6.74%33 674
AKZO NOBEL N.V.8.88%21 097
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.3.18%12 187
