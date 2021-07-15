Log in
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  
PPG : Board of Directors Approves 10 Percent Shareholder Dividend Increase to 59 Cents Per Share; 2021 to Mark 50 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

07/15/2021 | 10:13am EDT
The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today approved a 5-cents-per-share increase in the company’s dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 59 cents per share. The increase is payable Sept. 10 to shareholders of record Aug. 10.

This payment, coupled with the payment of a similar quarterly dividend in December, will mark 50 consecutive years of annual increases in the company’s dividend. The December dividend remains subject to approval from PPG’s Board of Directors in October.

PPG’s prior quarterly dividend was 54 cents per share.

“The 50-year milestone of annual dividend increases has been achieved by a very limited group of companies, and is a true testament to our company’s legacy of consistently rewarding our shareholders,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “The increase is also a reflection of the strong confidence that PPG’s Board and management team have in our ability to continue to generate and grow our operating cash flow, which is now enhanced by the five recent acquisitions that we completed.”

This marks the company’s 492nd consecutive dividend payment. Through ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Financial


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 692 M - -
Net income 2021 1 785 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 40 327 M 40 327 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.17.94%39 644
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY13.50%72 596
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED8.59%38 859
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-40.86%33 790
AKZO NOBEL N.V.21.67%23 807
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.91%11 493