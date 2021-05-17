Log in
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
PPG : Completes Acquisition of Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag

05/17/2021 | 08:34am EDT
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Wörwag, a global manufacturer of coatings for industrial and automotive applications.

The company specializes in developing sustainable liquid, powder and film coatings and operates locations in Germany, the U.S., China, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and Poland, with headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. Founded in 1918, Wörwag employs about 1,100 people globally.

“The acquisition of Wörwag is another step forward in PPG’s strategic growth plan that will provide further value to our customers and shareholders,” said Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president. “Both companies have a strong history of providing high-quality and sustainable solutions. Wörwag’s customer and product footprint, sustainability focus and customer-centric approach are highly complementary to PPG’s business. We look forward to serving both PPG and Wörwag customers in new ways, and continuing to develop an industry-leading automotive coatings portfolio.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 593 M - -
Net income 2021 1 753 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 42 463 M 42 463 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 180,10 $
Last Close Price 179,10 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.24.19%42 463
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY16.79%75 802
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED0.36%36 328
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.17%34 453
AKZO NOBEL N.V.16.83%23 374
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.6.83%12 560