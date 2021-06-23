Log in
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
PPG : Completes Production Trials of PPG : Desothane HD CA9007 Basecoat-Clearcoat System on Boeing 767 Freighter Aircraft for FedEx

06/23/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Painting meets initial Boeing target for production trials in wide-body hangar

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed two production trials of PPG DESOTHANE™ HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system on Boeing 767 freighter aircraft for FedEx at the Boeing paint facility in Everett, Washington.

PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat applies easily in one box-coat application, providing fast drying, improved hide, color and aesthetic appearance. The combination of PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat and clearcoat provides superior weathering, chemical and stain resistance, and buffability while achieving a high-gloss final surface finish.

“Boeing painters and PPG technical service personnel collaborated throughout the entire application process,” said Sam Millikin, PPG global director, coatings and sealants, aerospace. “We received positive feedback from many customers, especially in regard to the ease of application, product layout and final appearance of the completed aircraft.”

PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system meets the performance requirements of the BMS 10-72 specification for Exterior Decorative Paint System, which was required prior to starting production trials at Boeing. It is also approved to the AMS3095 aftermarket specification.

For original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and airline customers, PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system reduces aircraft paint cycle times and features fast cure times, which improve productivity in customer operations. The system also provides increased durability and performance, leading to fewer repaint cycles and extending the life of customer assets.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Desothane is a trademark of PRC-DeSoto International, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 656 M - -
Net income 2021 1 739 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 40 664 M 40 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,6%
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 171,51 $
Average target price 181,55 $
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.18.92%40 664
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY11.63%72 455
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED8.91%38 830
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.18%34 969
AKZO NOBEL N.V.22.58%24 057
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.85%11 634