    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
PPG : Furthers LGBTQ Inclusion Commitments with Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge

06/22/2021 | 11:08am EDT
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced it has signed the Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge, an effort to bring businesses together to promote a thriving, welcoming, and economically-strong commonwealth for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Created by The Pennsylvania Youth Congress, Pennsylvania Values is a coordinated effort to urge the General Assembly to enact comprehensive LGBT-inclusive non-discrimination protections. This legislation will update the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act of 1955 to add sexual orientation and gender identify or expression to be included along with the 11 existing protected classes.

“The Pennsylvania Values Business pledge will help create a more diverse and inclusive environment not only in Pennsylvania, but across our society,” said Marvin Mendoza, PPG global head of diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I). “Non-discrimination protections are not only the right thing to do, but they will strengthen businesses and help to keep talent in our cities. At PPG, we strive to recruit and retain the best talent, because we know that a diverse and inclusive workforce equips the company to drive superior innovations and generate greater value for our global customers, partners and shareholders.”

“We are delighted to have PPG’s support during this crucial moment in time,” said Preston Heldibridle, executive director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress. “LGBTQ communities work tirelessly to ensure that basic dignity and equality are guaranteed for all. We know with PPG’s public commitment we will continue to change hearts and minds across the country, and hopefully the world.”

PPG recently received a score of 90% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX®, which is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The company’s Workplace Gender Identity and Transition Guidelines, for example, address the needs of transgender employees to ensure their safety and fair treatment, maximize their workplace integration and minimize stigmatization. To learn more about PPG’s ongoing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, visit sustainability.ppg.com/People/Diversity-Equity-and-Inclusion.

For additional information regarding the Pennsylvania Values Business Pledge, visit www.pavalues.org/business.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 656 M - -
Net income 2021 1 739 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 40 694 M 40 694 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 181,55 $
Last Close Price 171,64 $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.19.01%40 694
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY11.48%72 360
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED11.00%39 669
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.24%33 710
AKZO NOBEL N.V.21.61%23 881
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.17%11 539