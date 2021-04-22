PPG : Introduces PPG : ERGOLUXE Coatings for Metal Office Furniture

Durable powder coatings deliver consistent gloss, color consistency, sustainability

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the introduction of PPG ERGOLUXE™ powder coatings for metal office furniture. Offering a unique polyester-hybrid technology, the new coatings provide styling and sustainability benefits over traditional liquid or solvent-based coatings for seating solutions, desks, cabinets and more.

In addition to consistent gloss, color consistency and durability, PPG ErgoLuxe powder coatings offer a waste-saving, first-pass transfer efficiency rate of up to 85% and the ability to reclaim and reuse overspray. The coatings are also available in ErgoLuxe Eco, a unique formula that contains up to 13% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Since 2017, PPG has used more than 6 million pounds of rPET to manufacture its coatings.

PPG ErgoLuxe powder coatings offer reliable batch-to-batch consistency and are available in solids, an extensive range of bonded metallics, ultra-smooth finishes and multi-color textures. The coatings provide excellent hardness, flexibility, and stain and fade resistance, and they are available with XMR technology for scratch resistance. Formulas are also available to meet SEFA 8.1 requirements.

“Every office space has its own unique design and styling challenges,” said Shelley Verdun, PPG business manager, powder, industrial coatings. “PPG ErgoLuxe coatings are designed to meet those challenges by providing strong and durable powder coatings for even the most modern office solutions.”

