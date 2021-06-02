Log in
PPG : Products Protect United Launch Alliance ATLAS V 541 Rocket That Launched NASA's Perseverance Rover to Mars

06/02/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it provided aerospace sealants, coatings and adhesives to United Launch Alliance (ULA) for the ATLAS V 541 rocket that launched NASA's Perseverance rover to Mars in July 2020. The rover landed on the Red Planet in February 2021 after its nearly seven-month journey through space.

As one of the most powerful rockets in ULA’s Atlas V fleet, the 541 configuration with four solid rocket boosters provides optimum performance to precisely deliver a range of mission types.

PPG products protecting the rocket include PPG DESOTHANE™ CA8200 Series HS polyurethane topcoat; PPG PR-2001 Class B rapid-curing fuel tank sealant, which is a two-part, epoxy-cured PERMAPOL™ P-3.1 polythioether compound; and PPG PR-1665, which is a cryogenic potting and molding compound with high tear and tensile strength.

"Our aerospace sealants, coatings and adhesives helped ULA provide protection for the Atlas V 541 rocket, which aided the Perseverance rover in reaching its final destination," said Sam Millikin, PPG global director, coatings and sealants, aerospace. “We are proud to support this important and historic mission and look forward to a continued partnership with ULA for years to come.”

PPG’s application support center (ASC) in Atlanta, Georgia, worked closely with ULA to supply the products and provide technical support.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

About United Launch Alliance

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the worlds most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully launched more than 140 missions to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, unlock the mysteries of our solar system and support life-saving technology. To learn more, visit www.ulalaunch.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Desothane and Permapol are trademarks of PRC-DeSoto International, Inc.
Atlas V is a trademark of United Launch Alliance.


© Business Wire 2021
