  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PPG Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PPG : invests $13 million to expand capacity, enhance R&D at Jiading facility

05/13/2021 | 09:32am EDT
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the completion of a $13 million investment (approximately RMB 84 million) in its Jiading, China paint and coatings facility, including eight new powder coating production lines and an expanded Powder Coatings Technology Center that will further enhance PPG’s research and development capabilities.

The new production lines will produce premium quality general industrial powder coatings, wheel hub coatings, heavy-duty machinery coatings and other high-performance coatings. The expansion will increase the plant’s capacity by more than 8,000 metric tons per year.

“We are developing coatings that not only meet but exceed the sustainability goals of both PPG and our customers,” said Vincent Robin, PPG president, Asia Pacific and vice president, automotive coatings, Asia Pacific. “In addition to increasing our powder coatings capacity through this recent investment, we are also enhancing our powder coatings R&D in China in an effort to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable products.”

The Powder Coatings Technology Center spans more than 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet) and features a laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment that will support the development and testing of various coatings formulas and provide technical support for customers across the Asia Pacific region. The facility’s scientists and researchers develop a broad range of coatings for various applications, including automotive, building materials, construction machinery, industrial applications, 5G and consumer electronics.

“The Center is primarily focused on developing high-quality, reliable powder coatings for our customers in China and the broader Asia Pacific region,” said Chen Wenhao, PPG senior manager, product development, science and technology, Jiading Powder Coatings Technology Center. “This expansion will allow us to build upon our capabilities, increase our testing resources, and improve the success rate of customer product trials, working closely with them in R&D and applications.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Industrial Coatings


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 594 M - -
Net income 2021 1 753 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 41 218 M 41 218 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 177,95 $
Last Close Price 173,85 $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.20.55%41 218
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY16.68%74 146
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-31.29%33 397
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-7.53%33 330
AKZO NOBEL N.V.14.78%22 850
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.4.22%12 253