    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
PPG partners with Bradford Science Festival for second consecutive year

10/29/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
BIRSTALL, United Kingdom, Oct. 29, 2021 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has joined with the Bradford Science Festival for the second consecutive year as a major partner of the event's science, technology, engineering and math education (STEM) programs. The festival is coordinated by the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford.

"We are delighted to be back as a major partner of the 2021 festival to continue inspiring children to take a career path in STEM," said Nina Skodova, PPG communications manager, United Kingdom and Ireland. "We hope this year's event will further encourage young people's curiosity and help the museum's mission to inspire visitors' interest in science and the world around them."

Taking place this week, the Bradford Science Festival offers a wide range of activities across the museum and the city of Bradford. Digital resources, printed learning packs and an interview series on local station BCB Radio are further highlighting STEM careers.

PPG also collaborated with the museum and local charity Oldham Play Action Group to create an eye-catching visual representation of the careers of seven PPG professionals, showcasing the wide variety of career journeys possible within STEM. The display can be seen in the foyer of the National Science and Media Museum until the end of January 2022.

"We're delighted to welcome PPG back on board as our major partner," said Elaine Richmond, community partnership and events manager, National Science and Media Museum. "It's thanks to the continued support of corporate partners like PPG that we are able to bring a celebration of science into the city of Bradford to inspire the scientists and engineers of the future. This year's festival explores some really important themes, such as sustainability and the environment, careers in STEM and the fantastic science innovation happening right here in our district."

"PPG's partnership with the 2021 festival demonstrates the company's unwavering focus on education and its commitment to inspire children to consider a career in science, engineering and problem-solving," Skodova said. "We have a long track record of investing in STEM as part of our corporate social responsibility program, including collaborating with the UK's National Space Academy.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world in a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.


PPG Media Contact:
Andrew Wood
Corporate Communications EMEA
+31 6 5121 6579
[email protected]



Disclaimer

PPG Industries Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 663 M - -
Net income 2021 1 458 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 38 692 M 38 692 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 46 900
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 162,98 $
Average target price 176,90 $
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.13.01%38 345
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY29.56%82 577
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED12.73%39 973
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.47%25 142
AKZO NOBEL N.V.14.27%21 391
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.52%11 479