PPG partners with Bradford Science Festival for second consecutive year

BIRSTALL, United Kingdom, Oct. 29, 2021 - PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has joined with the Bradford Science Festival for the second consecutive year as a major partner of the event's science, technology, engineering and math education (STEM) programs. The festival is coordinated by the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford.

"We are delighted to be back as a major partner of the 2021 festival to continue inspiring children to take a career path in STEM," said Nina Skodova, PPG communications manager, United Kingdom and Ireland. "We hope this year's event will further encourage young people's curiosity and help the museum's mission to inspire visitors' interest in science and the world around them."

Taking place this week, the Bradford Science Festival offers a wide range of activities across the museum and the city of Bradford. Digital resources, printed learning packs and an interview series on local station BCB Radio are further highlighting STEM careers.

PPG also collaborated with the museum and local charity Oldham Play Action Group to create an eye-catching visual representation of the careers of seven PPG professionals, showcasing the wide variety of career journeys possible within STEM. The display can be seen in the foyer of the National Science and Media Museum until the end of January 2022.

"We're delighted to welcome PPG back on board as our major partner," said Elaine Richmond, community partnership and events manager, National Science and Media Museum. "It's thanks to the continued support of corporate partners like PPG that we are able to bring a celebration of science into the city of Bradford to inspire the scientists and engineers of the future. This year's festival explores some really important themes, such as sustainability and the environment, careers in STEM and the fantastic science innovation happening right here in our district."

"PPG's partnership with the 2021 festival demonstrates the company's unwavering focus on education and its commitment to inspire children to consider a career in science, engineering and problem-solving," Skodova said. "We have a long track record of investing in STEM as part of our corporate social responsibility program, including collaborating with the UK's National Space Academy.

