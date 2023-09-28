Recognition for COOL SURFACE TECHNOLOGY formulation; supplier diversity

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has received two notable honors from retail partner The Home Depot as part of the retailer’s annual Supplier Partnership Meeting. The GLIDDEN® floor paint and concrete stain product line by PPG featuring COOL SURFACE TECHNOLOGY™ formulation was named a 2023 Innovation Award winner – second runner up, and PPG was named as the Supplier Diversity Tier II Partner of the Year.

The annual Home Depot Innovation Awards honor products that offer extraordinary performance and outstanding value and make projects easier for pros and DIY customers alike. The Supplier Diversity Awards aim to spotlight supplier partners who exhibit a commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) within their business practices.

For product innovation, the Glidden lineup of floor paint and concrete stain coatings earned a spot on the podium thanks to Cool Surface Technology formulation, which limits surface temperatures by up to 20 percent, helping to keep exterior surfaces cooler to the touch. With no primer coat needed, the product can be applied to concrete and wooden surfaces such as pool decks, patios and porches, providing a highly durable finish that helps to beat the heat.

PPG was named the first-time recipient of the Supplier Diversity Tier II Partner of the Year award for its consistent performance surpassing industry averages in reported spend with diverse suppliers and driving inclusivity within its supply chain network.

“We are thrilled to receive these awards. They represent our commitment to bringing innovative products to market that resonate with customers and our dedication to creating an inclusive business environment,” said Jaime Irick, senior vice president, Architectural Coatings, U.S. and Canada, and global Traffic Solutions. “We are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row for making products that help pros and DIYers tackle any project, and to do so in a culture which recognizes that diverse teams perform better.”

“Our pipeline of product innovation is stronger in every category thanks to our outstanding suppliers,” said Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot. “We’re thrilled with this year’s winners and their commitment to providing our DIY and Pro customers with first access to the newest and most compelling products to help them improve their homes.”

Shoppers can find the Glidden floor paint and concrete stain product line featuring Cool Surface Technology formulation nationwide at HomeDepot.com and at select HOME DEPOT® locations in the U.S.

Learn more about Glidden paint and floor coating solutions at glidden.com. To read more about PPG’s enterprise-wide DE&I efforts, please visit PPG’s global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion webpage.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,326 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

*Limits hot weather surface temperature spikes of pedestrian and vehicular concrete surfaces when compared to products of similar color without Cool Surface Technology. Temperature containment may differ due to color, ambient temperature, direct sunlight, and time of day when compared to a similar color without Cool-Surface Technology. Darker colors may result in higher surface temperatures from direct sun exposure than light colors.

