Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-19 pm EDT
119.77 USD   +4.23%
08:12aPPG recognized as ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'
BU
07/19ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Exxon Mobil, Sherwin-Williams, UnitedHealth, US Bancorp, Wells Fargo...
07/18Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $126 From $140, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPG recognized as ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

07/20/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company earns top score on 2022 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" after earning a top assessment score of 100 on the 2022 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX®.

Launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the index is acknowledged as the world’s most robust disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool for Fortune 1000 businesses. It assesses company performance in culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supplier diversity and non-U.S. operations. Companies scoring 80 or higher are recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"This achievement is a reflection of the hard-working, passionate teams that are committed to making PPG a great place to work for all individuals," said Kevin Walling, PPG chief human resources officer. "I am extremely proud of this recognition, and I know that this is just the latest step in our journey toward creating a supportive, inclusive culture for all employees and their unique abilities."

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, Disability:IN president and CEO. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, but many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and, ultimately, genuine belonging."

In 2020, PPG established the Abilities First Network as one of eight global employee resource networks (ERNs). ERNs are a cornerstone of PPG’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy since they create pathways for connection and understanding and provide an opportunity for all employees to step up as allies. The Abilities First Network had more than 500 members as of June 2022, and membership is growing every month.

Highlights of the Abilities First Network’s activities over the past year include:

  • Hosting three global virtual events that were focused on mental health, suicide awareness and neurodiversity;
  • Painting murals at the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children as part of a PPG COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project;
  • Partnering with non-profit organization Visit.org to host a virtual event for PPG employees interested in learning and practicing sign language;
  • Forming a strategic partnership with Disability:IN to establish career pathways and opportunities for employees with special abilities;
  • Creating and promoting sensory-friendly paint palettes for customers with autism spectrum disorder; and
  • Collaborating with other PPG ERNs to recognize PTSD Awareness Day, World Mental Health Day and the International Day of People with Disabilities.

"Thousands of our employees have connected over the past year through our ERNs and have had meaningful discussions on how we can make an impact," said Walling. "I’m confident that our teams will continue to support those with disabilities and open up opportunities for employees with special abilities to reach their full potential."

PPG also has been recognized for its DE&I efforts by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (100% rating on the Corporate Equality Index); Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers, Best Places to Work for Women and Best Employers for Women lists; JUST Capital’s America’s Most Just Companies; and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. To learn more, visit www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool – the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. To learn more, visit https://disabilityin.org.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Colorful Communities and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:12aPPG recognized as ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'
BU
07/19ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Exxon Mobil, Sherwin-Williams, UnitedHealth, US Bancorp, Wells F..
07/18Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $126 From $140, Maintain..
MT
07/15PPG INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15PPG Industries, Inc. Announces Sad Demise of Steven A. Davis, A Member of the Company's..
CI
07/14Mizuho Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $162 from $169, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Bad news is piling up
07/14ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, American Express, Cisco, Glencore, Visa, Zoom...
07/13BofA Securities Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $161 from $172, Keeps Buy Ratin..
MT
07/13UBS Lowers PPG Industries' Price Target to $161 From $177, Buy Rating Kept
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 310 M - -
Net income 2022 1 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 28 289 M 28 289 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 119,77 $
Average target price 147,81 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Timothy M. Knavish Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-30.54%28 289
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-29.73%64 059
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.76%36 253
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.30%17 241
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-31.38%11 983
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.79%10 787