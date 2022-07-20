PPG recognized as ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

Company earns top score on 2022 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" after earning a top assessment score of 100 on the 2022 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX®.

Launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the index is acknowledged as the world’s most robust disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool for Fortune 1000 businesses. It assesses company performance in culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supplier diversity and non-U.S. operations. Companies scoring 80 or higher are recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"This achievement is a reflection of the hard-working, passionate teams that are committed to making PPG a great place to work for all individuals," said Kevin Walling, PPG chief human resources officer. "I am extremely proud of this recognition, and I know that this is just the latest step in our journey toward creating a supportive, inclusive culture for all employees and their unique abilities."

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, Disability:IN president and CEO. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, but many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and, ultimately, genuine belonging."

In 2020, PPG established the Abilities First Network as one of eight global employee resource networks (ERNs). ERNs are a cornerstone of PPG’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy since they create pathways for connection and understanding and provide an opportunity for all employees to step up as allies. The Abilities First Network had more than 500 members as of June 2022, and membership is growing every month.

Highlights of the Abilities First Network’s activities over the past year include:

Hosting three global virtual events that were focused on mental health, suicide awareness and neurodiversity;

Painting murals at the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children as part of a PPG COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project;

Partnering with non-profit organization Visit.org to host a virtual event for PPG employees interested in learning and practicing sign language;

Forming a strategic partnership with Disability:IN to establish career pathways and opportunities for employees with special abilities;

Creating and promoting sensory-friendly paint palettes for customers with autism spectrum disorder; and

Collaborating with other PPG ERNs to recognize PTSD Awareness Day, World Mental Health Day and the International Day of People with Disabilities.

"Thousands of our employees have connected over the past year through our ERNs and have had meaningful discussions on how we can make an impact," said Walling. "I’m confident that our teams will continue to support those with disabilities and open up opportunities for employees with special abilities to reach their full potential."

PPG also has been recognized for its DE&I efforts by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (100% rating on the Corporate Equality Index); Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers, Best Places to Work for Women and Best Employers for Women lists; JUST Capital’s America’s Most Just Companies; and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. To learn more, visit www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool – the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. To learn more, visit https://disabilityin.org.

