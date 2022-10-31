Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05 2022-10-31 am EDT
114.60 USD   +0.38%
10:30aPPG recognized by Forbes among top employers in Mexico
BU
10/26Ppg Industries : highlights sustainability at Leonardo da Vinci science museum in Milan
PU
10/25Ppg Industries Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPG recognized by Forbes among top employers in Mexico

10/31/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its inclusion in Forbes’ inaugural Mexico’s Best Employers list. This list recognizes companies based on independent surveys of roughly 10,000 employees working part-time or full-time in Mexico and based on their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Forbes partnered with Statistica to complete the independent surveys. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out, either positively or negatively. Furthermore, the employees were asked questions about work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

"We have a positive impact in Mexico through the development of innovative products that adapt to the needs of Mexicans,” said Adriana Macouzet, PPG vice president, Latin America and general manager Protective and Marine Coatings, Latin America. “We have made the safety of our employees a business priority, something vital in today's environment. We could not receive recognitions like this without the perseverance and commitment of all our employees."

"We are proud to be recognized on this list alongside other great companies. We work to protect and beautify the world, and we achieve this thanks to the effort and dedication of our entire team, said Javier Sosa, PPG vice president, Architectural Coatings, Latin America and president of PPG Comex. This recognition is a testament to the work of those of us who are part of the company to make a difference in the communities and regions where we are present."

"We have placed diversity, equity and inclusion at the center of our strategy to ensure that all our employees, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, age or religion, find the best place to grow and develop in the company. We periodically measure their satisfaction, which allows us to make the necessary adjustments to do better every day," said Sosa.

PPG has more than 7,500 employees in Mexico across 29 sites. It manufactures and sells paints and coatings for the aerospace, residential and commercial building, transportation, and electronics industries, among others. Well-known consumer paint brands include COMEX™, TOP™, MERIDIAN™, VINIMEX™ and PRO-1000™.

Learn more about PPG in Mexico at www.mexico.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Comex, Meridian, Pro 1000, Top and Vinimex are trademarks of Consorcio Comex, S.A. de C.V.

CATEGORY Corporate


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:30aPPG recognized by Forbes among top employers in Mexico
BU
10/26Ppg Industries : highlights sustainability at Leonardo da Vinci science museum in Milan
PU
10/25Ppg Industries Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fina..
AQ
10/21Wells Fargo Lowers PPG Industries Price Target to $118 From $120, Maintains Equalweight..
MT
10/21Mizuho Securities Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $146 From $148, Reiterates Bu..
MT
10/21BMO Capital Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $125 From $122, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
10/21Deutsche Bank Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $128 From $130, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
10/21KeyBanc Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $125 from $127, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
10/21DA Davidson Adjusts PPG Industries' Price Target to $126 From $166, Reiterates Buy/Add ..
MT
10/20PPG Industries Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.62 a Share, Payable Dec. 12 to Shareholde..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 588 M - -
Net income 2022 1 106 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 26 831 M 26 831 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 114,16 $
Average target price 129,48 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Timothy M. Knavish Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-33.80%26 831
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-35.76%58 265
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-9.74%35 570
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.48%15 076
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.98%12 259
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-34.90%11 081