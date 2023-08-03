PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“Sustainability is embedded into how we operate as an organization,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “It enables us to achieve greater operational excellence and meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are honored to be a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index and recognized for our strong focus on sustainability and ESG priorities.”

The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption, climate change and other ESG criteria.

PPG recently unveiled its 2030 sustainability targets, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets that have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It is the first U.S.-based paints, coatings and specialty materials company to receive SBTi validation.

PPG has committed to reduce absolute emissions from its own operations (scope 1 and 2) by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. It has also committed to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, processing of sold products, and end-of-life treatment of sold products by 30% within the same timeframe. The company has also committed to have 50% of its sales from sustainably advantaged products by 2030.

In addition to the FTSE4Good Index Series, PPG has been recognized for its sustainability and ESG efforts by EcoVadis, MSCI, Newsweek Magazine America’s Most Responsible Companies, JUST Capital and others.

To learn more about PPG’s sustainability progress and 2030 targets, visit ppg.com/sustainability.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

