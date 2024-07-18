Record reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $2.24 and adjusted EPS of $2.50 Net sales of $4.8 billion; organic sales flat versus prior year Segment margins improved 110 basis points year over year, marking seven consecutive quarters of margin expansion Share repurchases of approximately $150 million in the quarter; $300 million year to date

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2024.

Second Quarter Consolidated Results

$ in millions, except EPS 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 YOY change Net sales $4,794 $4,872 (2)% Net income $528 $490 +8% Adjusted net income(a) $590 $534 +10% EPS $2.24 $2.06 +9% Adjusted EPS(a) $2.50 $2.25 +11% (a) Reconciliations of reported to adjusted figures are included below

Chairman and CEO Comments

Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:

PPG delivered strong financial results in an increasingly challenging macro-environment. We achieved record reported EPS and adjusted EPS and grew year-over-year adjusted EPS by 11%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth.

Overall organic sales were flat, but grew in many of our businesses, including aerospace coatings, packaging coatings, architectural coatings Americas and Asia Pacific, traffic solutions and specialty coatings and materials. This growth was offset by global automotive builds that weakened as the quarter progressed and global industrial production which remained soft. Also, refinish coatings sales were down year over year reflecting a comparison to record prior year results and uneven distributor order patterns.

Overall European year-over-year sales volume comparisons improved sequentially versus the first quarter, but sales volumes remained unfavorable and were below our initial expectations. Our financial results continued to benefit from our well-established businesses in Mexico and China, our second and third largest countries based on revenue.

We built on our segment margin growth momentum as aggregate segment margins improved 110 basis points, which marks the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement. Also, our gross margins improved by 180 basis points year over year. Our balance sheet remains strong, including lower inventories year over year, and we remain committed to utilizing cash for shareholder value creation. For the third consecutive quarter we repurchased shares, with approximately $150 million repurchased in the quarter and about $300 million year to date.

Looking ahead, we expect strong momentum in Mexico. We believe that demand in China for PPG technology-advantaged products will deliver continued organic growth, albeit at lower growth rates than achieved in the first half of the year. In Europe, demand remains uneven by country and end use, but we expect to realize modest sequential year-over-year improvement. In the U.S., economic conditions have remained subdued in several end-use markets, but we expect overall improvement as the second half of the year progresses.

As we execute on various enterprise growth initiatives and capitalize on our technical and service capabilities, we expect positive momentum in driving improved sales volumes will broaden within our business portfolio. In addition to those businesses that grew in the second quarter, we expect organic growth in automotive refinish coatings and protective and marine coatings. Also, while still slightly unfavorable year over year, we are projecting modest sequential quarterly improvement in general industrial demand. As a result, in the third quarter we are projecting flat-to-low single-digit percentage aggregate organic sales growth.

The strategic reviews of the architectural coatings U.S. and Canada business and the global silicas business that were announced in the first quarter are progressing. We are diligently working toward and remain on schedule to determine paths forward as a result of each of these reviews.

Our more than 50,000 employees continue to be dedicated to delivering growth for PPG. Our record results this quarter were made possible by our PPG team around the world who make it happen and deliver on our purpose every day: We protect and beautify the world®.

Second Quarter 2024 Reportable Segment Financial Results

Performance Coatings segment

$ in millions 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 YOY change Net sales $3,048 $3,041 —% Segment income $570 $537 +6% Segment income % 18.7% 17.7% Sales volumes —% Selling prices +2% Foreign currency translation (1)% Divestitures (1)%

Performance Coatings net sales were flat, as higher selling prices were offset by the divestitures of the non-North American portion of the traffic solutions business and unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Sales of PPG’s aerospace products remained strong, as the business delivered double-digit percentage organic sales growth year over year, while the order backlog increased to approximately $290 million. Protective and marine coatings organic sales were flat as growth in Europe and the Asia Pacific region was offset by lower sale volumes in other regions. Organic sales for architectural coatings Americas and Asia Pacific were higher by a low single-digit percentage, supported by sales volume growth in the professional contractor segment in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, architectural coatings delivered record sales and earnings as we continue to benefit from a strong Mexican economy and our world-class distribution network in the country. Organic sales for architectural coatings Europe, Middle East and Africa decreased by a low single-digit percentage with lower sales volumes across western Europe, which offset growth in central and eastern Europe. As expected, automotive refinish coatings organic sales were lower by a mid-single-digit percentage, as a challenging prior-year comparison and uneven distributor order patterns in the U.S. offset solid growth in Asia and Europe.

Segment operating margins of 18.7% were a second quarter record and increased by 100 basis points year over year. Segment income increased by 6% versus the prior year primarily due to improved selling prices partially offset by higher growth-related spending.

Industrial Coatings segment

$ in millions 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 YOY change Net sales $1,746 $1,831 (5)% Segment income $259 $250 +4% Segment income % 14.8% 13.7% Sales volumes —% Selling prices (3)% Foreign currency translation (1)% Other (1)%

Industrial Coatings segment net sales were lower compared to the second quarter 2023 due to lower selling prices from certain index-based customer contracts and unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings organic sales decreased by a high single-digit percentage due to lower index-based selling prices and lower U.S. and European industry volumes, partly offset by above-market PPG growth in Mexico and moderated growth in China. Industrial coatings organic sales declined by a low single-digit percentage with subdued industrial activity in the U.S. and Europe more than offsetting solid PPG growth in China and India. Packaging coatings organic sales were up a mid-single-digit percentage year over year with solidly higher sales volumes stemming from PPG share gains mitigated by lower selling prices.

Segment margins improved by 110 basis points compared to the second quarter 2023. Segment income was 4% higher than the prior year as input costs moderated. These net benefits more than offset the impact from lower selling prices based on certain index-based pricing contracts and wage cost inflation.

Additional Financial Information

At quarter end, the company had cash and short-term investments totaling $1.2 billion. Net debt was $5.2 billion, down $0.4 billion from the second quarter 2023.

Corporate expenses were $69 million in the second quarter, which was $16 million lower than the prior year, as lower incentive-based compensation and cost savings initiatives were partially offset by general inflation.

Net interest expense was $17 million in the second quarter.

The effective tax rate was approximately 23% in the second quarter.

Outlook

The company today reported the following projections for the third quarter and full-year 2024 based on current global economic activity, continued uneven global industrial production, lower global automotive production, uneven but stabilizing demand in Europe, continued growth in Mexico and India, and low single-digit growth in China.

Outlook 3Q 2024 FY 2024 Organic sales growth Flat to up low single digits Flat to up low single digits Adjusted EPS $2.10 - $2.20 per share $8.15 - $8.30 per share

The effective tax rate for the third quarter 2024 is expected to be between 23.5% to 24.5%, higher than the prior year adjusted rate of 19.5%, including the impact of several regional tax rate increases, the expected mix of country-specific earnings and the absence of certain prior year favorable discrete tax items.

Additional information related to 2024 financial projections are available in the detailed commentary and associated presentation slides related to the second quarter financial information, which are posted within the Investors section of PPG.com.

The term organic sales as used in this press release is defined as net sales excluding the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures.

Additional Information

Regulation G Reconciliation

PPG believes investors’ understanding of the company’s performance is enhanced by the disclosure of net income, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and PPG’s effective tax rate adjusted for certain items. PPG’s management considers this information useful in providing insight into the company’s ongoing performance because it excludes the impact of items that cannot reasonably be expected to recur on a quarterly basis or that are not attributable to our primary operations. Net income, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations and the effective tax rate adjusted for these items are not recognized financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and should not be considered a substitute for net income, earnings per diluted share, the effective tax rate or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and the adjusted effective tax rate may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by other companies. PPG is not able to provide a reconciliation of third quarter and full-year 2024 expected adjusted earnings per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such measure are uncertain or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Regulation G Reconciliation - Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share

($ in millions, except per-share amounts) Second Quarter 2024 Second Quarter 2023 $ EPS(a) $ EPS(a) Reported net income from continuing operations $528 $2.24 $490 $2.06 Acquisition-related amortization expense 27 0.11 30 0.13 Business restructuring-related costs, net(b) 2 0.01 11 0.05 Portfolio optimization(c) 18 0.08 3 0.01 Legacy environmental remediation charges(d) 15 0.06 — — Adjusted net income from continuing operations, excluding certain items $590 $2.50 $534 $2.25

Second Quarter 2024 Second Quarter 2023 Income Before Income Taxes Tax Expense Effective Tax Rate Income Before Income Taxes Tax Expense Effective Tax Rate Effective tax rate, continuing operations $693 $156 22.5% $646 $149 23.1% Acquisition-related amortization expense 36 9 24.6% 40 10 24.6% Business restructuring-related costs, net(b) 4 2 46.0% 14 3 24.0% Portfolio optimization(c) 26 8 31.3% 7 2 24.3% Legacy environmental remediation charges(d) 20 5 24.3% — — —% Adjusted effective tax rate, continuing operations, excluding certain items $779 $180 23.1% $707 $164 23.2%

(a) Earnings per diluted share is calculated based on unrounded numbers. Figures in the table may not recalculate due to rounding. (b) Business restructuring-related costs, net include business restructuring charges, offset by releases related to previously approved programs, which are included in Other charges/(income), net on the condensed consolidated statement of income, accelerated depreciation of certain assets, which is included in Depreciation on the condensed consolidated statement of income, and other restructuring-related costs, which are included in Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and Selling, general and administrative on the condensed consolidated statement of income. (c) Portfolio optimization includes losses on the sale of non-core assets, including the loss recognized on the sale of the Company's traffic solutions business in Argentina during the second quarter 2024, which is included in Other charges/(income), net in the condensed consolidated statement of income. Portfolio optimization also includes advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, other professional or consulting fees and certain internal costs directly incurred to effect acquisitions, as well as similar fees and other costs to effect divestitures and other portfolio optimization exit actions. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense on the condensed consolidated statement of income. In 2023, net loss of $2 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests. (d) Legacy environmental remediation charges represent environmental remediation costs at certain non-operating PPG manufacturing sites. These charges are included in Other charges/(income), net in the condensed consolidated statement of income.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) (All amounts in millions except per-share data) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $4,794 $4,872 $9,105 $9,252 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 2,734 2,866 5,179 5,462 Selling, general and administrative 1,077 1,069 2,141 2,061 Depreciation 98 93 201 185 Amortization 36 40 74 81 Research and development, net 111 110 220 214 Interest expense 62 67 117 126 Interest income (45) (32) (87) (57) Pension settlement charge — — — 190 Other charges/(income), net 28 13 29 (9) Income before income taxes $693 $646 $1,231 $999 Income tax expense 156 149 285 229 Net income attributable to controlling and noncontrolling interests $537 $497 $946 $770 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (9) (7) (18) (16) Net income (attributable to PPG) $528 $490 $928 $754 Earnings per common share (attributable to PPG) $2.25 $2.08 $3.95 $3.20 Earnings per common share (attributable to PPG) - assuming dilution $2.24 $2.06 $3.93 $3.18 Average shares outstanding 234.5 236.0 235.1 235.9 Average shares outstanding - assuming dilution 235.7 237.3 236.3 237.1

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) ($ in millions) Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 Cash from operating activities $305 $621 Cash used for investing activities: Capital expenditures $374 $242 Business acquisitions, net of cash balances acquired $27 $106 Cash used for financing activities: Dividends paid on PPG common stock $305 $292

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) ($ in millions) June 30 December 31 June 30 2024 2023 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $1,131 $1,514 $1,228 Short-term investments 61 75 68 Receivables, net 3,845 3,279 3,821 Inventories 2,299 2,127 2,506 Other current assets 448 436 445 Total current assets $7,784 $7,431 $8,068 Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $639 $306 $809 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,332 4,467 4,306 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 194 194 188 Restructuring reserves 60 87 113 Total current liabilities $5,225 $5,054 $5,416 Long-term debt $5,765 $5,748 $6,099 PPG OPERATING METRICS (unaudited) ($ in millions) June 30 December 31 June 30 2024 2023 2023 Operating Working Capital (a) $3,264 $2,645 $3,485 As a percent of quarter sales, annualized 17.0% 15.2% 17.9% (a) Operating working capital includes: (1) receivables from customers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts, (2) FIFO inventories and (3) trade liabilities.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited) ($ in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales Performance Coatings $3,048 $3,041 $5,662 $5,669 Industrial Coatings 1,746 1,831 3,443 3,583 Total $4,794 $4,872 $9,105 $9,252 Segment income Performance Coatings $570 $537 $972 $932 Industrial Coatings 259 250 508 490 Total $829 $787 $1,480 $1,422 Items not allocated to segments Corporate (69) (85) (152) (152) Interest expense, net of interest income (17) (35) (30) (69) Business restructuring-related costs, net (Note A) (4) (14) (15) (14) Portfolio optimization (Note B) (26) (7) (32) (7) Legacy environmental remediation charges (Note C) (20) — (20) — Pension settlement charge (Note D) — — — (190) Insurance recovery (Note E) — — — 9 Income before income taxes $693 $646 $1,231 $999 Note A: Business restructuring-related costs, net include business restructuring charges, offset by releases related to previously approved programs, which are included in Other charges/(income), net on the condensed consolidated statement of income, accelerated depreciation of certain assets, which is included in Depreciation on the condensed consolidated statement of income and other restructuring-related costs, which are included in Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and Selling, general and administrative on the condensed consolidated statement of income. Note B: Portfolio optimization includes losses on the sale of non-core assets, including the losses recognized on the sales of the Company's traffic solutions business in Argentina during the second quarter 2024, which is included in Other charges/(income), net in the condensed consolidated statement of income. Portfolio optimization also includes advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, other professional or consulting fees, and certain internal costs directly incurred to effect acquisitions, as well as similar fees and other costs to effect divestitures and other portfolio optimization exit actions. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense on the condensed consolidated statement of income. Note C: Legacy environmental remediation charges represent environmental remediation costs at certain non-operating PPG manufacturing sites. These charges are included in Other charges/(income), net in the condensed consolidated statement of income. Note D: In the first quarter 2023, PPG purchased group annuity contracts that transferred pension benefit obligations for certain of the company’s retirees in the U.S. to third-party insurance companies, resulting in a non-cash pension settlement charge. Note E: In the first quarter 2023, the company received reimbursement under its insurance policies for damages incurred at a southern U.S. factory from a winter storm in 2020.

