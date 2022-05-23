Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 03:58:00 pm EDT
122.76 USD   +2.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPG's Diane Kappas Recognized as ‘Woman of Influence' by Pittsburgh Business Times

05/23/2022 | 03:51pm EDT
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, Global Sustainability, has been named a 2022 Woman of Influence by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The recognition honors the Pittsburgh region's most influential businesswomen across every industry and profession who have a strong track record of performance and have made a difference in Western Pennsylvania and its communities.

“Diane has been a key leader at PPG for more than three decades and a strong advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), forging new paths for countless women and many other colleagues at PPG,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “She has made a significant positive impact within our organization by successfully running numerous functions and businesses and paving the way for our ongoing focus on DE&I. I look forward to her continued leadership in strengthening the sustainability of our operations and products.”

Kappas co-founded PPG’s Women’s Leadership Council more than two decades ago to attract, develop and retain female talent. She also served as an executive sponsor and is an active member of PPG’s LGBTQ+ employee resource network.

Kappas has more than 35 years of experience at PPG, holding a variety of business and operational leadership roles in manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, human resources, and environment, health and safety (EHS).

In her current role as PPG vice president, Global Sustainability, which is a newly created position for the company, Kappas collaborates with the businesses and functions across the organization to drive the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. These include reducing the environmental impact of operations, growing PPG’s positive impact in the communities in which it operates and increasing sales of sustainably advantaged products to create value for customers.

Kappas also represents PPG in the Sustainability 50 organization, which is a private community for sustainability leaders from globally respected organizations to share ideas and solutions and collaborate on climate change issues.

Prior to her current role, Kappas served as PPG vice president, Automotive OEM, Americas, where she maintained and managed day-to-day relationships with major automotive customers and oversaw PPG’s mobility efforts. She also led the transformation of PPG’s U.S. Automotive OEM business to focus on winning business in the high-growth electric vehicle battery market.

Kappas earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Business Administration from Duquesne University.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Sustainability


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 443 M - -
Net income 2022 1 500 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 28 268 M 28 268 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 119,68 $
Average target price 156,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Timothy M. Knavish Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-30.60%28 268
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-26.75%66 769
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-8.07%38 337
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.81%18 237
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-17.18%14 908
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.48%10 924