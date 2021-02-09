Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PPG Industries, Inc.    PPG

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PPG :'s Humbert Recognized With American Chemical Society Pittsburgh Award

02/09/2021 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Leigh-Ann Humbert, PPG senior research manager, automotive OEM coatings, has been recognized with the American Chemical Society (ACS) Pittsburgh Award for her achievements in the innovation and development of industry-leading coatings technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005216/en/

Leigh-Ann Humbert, PPG senior research manager, automotive OEM coatings, was recognized with the American Chemical Society (ACS) Pittsburgh Award for her achievements in the innovation and development of industry-leading coatings technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leigh-Ann Humbert, PPG senior research manager, automotive OEM coatings, was recognized with the American Chemical Society (ACS) Pittsburgh Award for her achievements in the innovation and development of industry-leading coatings technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In Leigh-Ann’s 30 years at PPG, she has established herself as a trusted colleague and expert, developing numerous low energy-consumption, low-VOC and durable coatings,” said David Bem, PPG vice president, science and technology, and chief technology officer. “Leigh-Ann and her team’s forward-thinking contributions to the automotive coatings industry are used on millions of vehicles on the road today. Her technical insight, customer-first mindset, and team mentality are valued by countless colleagues and PPG customers.”

Humbert was the key contributor to the development of PPG’s acid rain-resistant clearcoat technology and B1:B2™ Compact Paint System, the latter which allows PPG’s automotive OEM customers to reduce the number of steps necessary to paint a vehicle by eliminating the primer layer, therefore removing the need for a dedicated primer booth and all related processing. The B1:B2 Compact Paint System generates substantial savings in capital and operating costs for automotive manufacturers by requiring a smaller paint shop footprint, reducing energy consumption and increasing overall process efficiency.

The Pittsburgh Award was established in 1932 by the Pittsburgh Section of ACS to recognize outstanding leadership in chemical affairs in the local and larger professional community. This Award symbolizes the honor and appreciation accorded to those who have rendered distinguished service to the field of chemistry.

Humbert’s achievements have also been recognized through the PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence) Award in 2012 and the ACS Heroes of Chemistry Award in 2019.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and B1:B2 are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings
CATEGORY Corporate


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:06aPPG : 's Humbert Recognized With American Chemical Society Pittsburgh Award
BU
02/08PPG : Completes Purchases From Certain Major Tikkurila Shareholders
BU
02/08PPG INDUSTRIES : debuts HI-TEMP 1027HD coating for corrosion-under-insulation ap..
PU
02/07Akzo Nobel concedes to PPG in battle over Finland's Tikkurila
RE
02/05TIKKURILA OYJ : Notification of the holdings of PPG Industries, Inc.
AQ
02/04PPG INDUSTRIES : Tikkurila Agree on Improved Per Share Offer
MT
02/04PPG INDUSTRIES : American Chemical Society honors PPG Collegium member with 2021..
BU
02/03PPG : and Tikkurila Agree on Improved Recommended Offer
BU
02/03TIKKURILA OYJ : PPG Industries, Inc. to increase the offer price to EUR 34.00 pe..
AQ
02/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at PPG Industries Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Opti..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 673 M - -
Net income 2020 1 216 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 33 121 M 33 121 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 155,35 $
Last Close Price 140,22 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. McGarry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Christopher R. Caruso Vice President-Information Technology
Robert King VP-Global Operations, Industrial Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-2.77%33 121
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-2.49%58 846
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.39%43 284
ASIAN PAINTS-12.58%31 800
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-0.89%19 816
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.83%11 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ