  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPG Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPG   US6935061076

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

(PPG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:26 2023-06-06 pm EDT
139.22 USD   +0.94%
08:02aPPG's New Paint for a New Start initiative to beautify schools worldwide with colorful makeovers
BU
06/01PPG, Chery Automobile Open Color Lab in China
MT
06/01PPG opens Color Creation Lab with Chery Automobile in China
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PPG's New Paint for a New Start initiative to beautify schools worldwide with colorful makeovers

06/07/2023 | 08:02am EDT
Returning initiative is part of company’s COLORFUL COMMUNITIES program

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will dedicate June, July and August 2023 to completing more than 25 colorful and transformative school makeovers worldwide through its New Paint for a New Start initiative, part of the company’s COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005072/en/

In June, July and August 2023, PPG employees worldwide will transform learning environments and create transformative school makeovers through the New Paint for a New Start initiative. (Photo: Business Wire)

In June, July and August 2023, PPG employees worldwide will transform learning environments and create transformative school makeovers through the New Paint for a New Start initiative. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the second year of New Paint for a New Start, PPG employees will volunteer their time to transform learning environments. Using PPG paint products and color expertise, each project aims to create engaging spaces for students to learn and grow.

“PPG employees from every region are coming together once again to protect and beautify schools and learning spaces and inspire bright starts for students,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and Corporate Global Social Responsibility. “For young students, every day is an opportunity for a new start to learn, grow and develop in a positive learning environment. We are aiming to help them start each day with a positive outlook and create joyful spaces where they feel supported and engaged.”

New in 2023, PPG volunteers are building on the impact that new paint and improved learning environments have on students and teachers by reaching new markets, teaming up with PPG customer partners and activating PPG Employee Resource Networks.

“New Paint for a New Start provides students and school infrastructures in need with meaningful changes and resources for fresh starts. This extends to inspiring students to have greater environmental consciousness,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, Global Sustainability, and New Paint for a New Start executive champion. “In 2023, we’re also incorporating an element of sustainability into each project, including activities such as recycling materials and supplies, planting trees, environmentally themed murals, and educational activities.”

Most of the transformation projects will use a global color palette that PPG color experts specifically selected to elevate and enhance the physical classroom environments.

In addition to painting spaces, PPG and the PPG Foundation are also supplying several New Paint for a New Start schools with funding for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) supplies.

Last year, more than 1,000 PPG volunteers and community partners took part in New Paint for a New Start, dedicating 6,400 hours to transform classrooms and learning spaces for more than 23,000 students and educators. Learn more here.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 470 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 8.2 million people in 50 countries.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $16.2 million in 2022, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 35 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Colorful Communities, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Community Affairs


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 127 M - -
Net income 2023 1 516 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 32 775 M 32 775 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PPG Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 139,22 $
Average target price 151,38 $
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Knavish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent J. Morales Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael H. McGarry Executive Chairman
David S. Bem CTO, Vice President-Science & Technology
Bhaskar Ramachandran Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.10.72%32 775
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY1.25%61 992
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED4.04%37 335
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.47%19 819
AKZO NOBEL N.V.15.19%13 138
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.36%10 662
