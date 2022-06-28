Log in
PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results July 21
BU
09:37aPPG Industries Plans to Ramp Up Manufacturing of US Aerospace Products
MT
PPG to Increase U.S. Aerospace Products Manufacturing Output to Meet Rising Demand
BU
PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results July 21

06/28/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2022 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:

 

Thursday, July 21, after U.S. stock markets close

 

Teleconference:

Friday, July 22, 8 a.m. ET

 

PPG participants:

Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer

Tim Knavish, chief operating officer

Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

John Bruno, vice president, investor relations

 

Dial-in registration:

Visit https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11228/ppg-2nd-quarter-earnings-call/ to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive your access details via email.

 

Webcast:

 

A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center.

 

Telephone replay:

 

Available beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, Friday, July 22 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, August 5.

Replay numbers:

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 411826

 

Web replay:

 

Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the PPG Investor Center and will remain through Friday, July 21, 2023.

 

The news release will be available on the PPG Investor Center and PPG Newsroom.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the PPG Investor Center after the earnings release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Financial


© Business Wire 2022
