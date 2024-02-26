PPG Industries, Inc. is one of the world's leaders in producing and marketing coatings, linings, and fiberglass used primarily in the automotive, transportation, and construction industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - high-performance coatings (60.6%): decorative paints, anti-corrosion coatings, etc.; - industrial coatings (39.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had over 200 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (41.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (30.9%), Asia/Pacific (16%) and Latin America (11.3%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals