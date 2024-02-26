Feb 26 (Reuters) - Paints and coatings maker PPG said on Monday it will review strategic alternatives for its architectural coatings business in the United States and Canada. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
