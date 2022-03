PPHE Hotel : Draft Memorandum and Articles of Incorporation

THE COMPANIES (GUERNSEY) LAW, 2008 (AS AMENDED)

NON-CELLULAR COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

MEMORANDUM OF INCORPORATION

of

PPHE Hotel Group Limited

The name of the Company is " PPHE Hotel Group Limited ".

The Registered Office of the Company is situated in Guernsey.

The Company is a non-cellular company within the meaning of section 2(1) of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended).

The Company is limited by shares within the meaning of section 2(2)(a)(i) of the Law.

The liability of each member of the Company is limited to the amount, if any, unpaid on the shares held by him.

The Company shall have the power by Special Resolution to make provision in this Memorandum of Incorporation for any matter mentioned in section 15(7) of the Law.