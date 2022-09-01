PPHE Hotel : Interim Results 2022 Presentation
Understanding PPHE Hotel Group
Who we are
PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate group with a £1.8 billion portfolio of assets in Europe in leading cities, urban markets and resort destinations.
We are an owner and developer of hospitality assets with a scalable management platform attached.
Vision
To deliver a best-in-class
performance through building further
scale and depth in our real estate portfolio and growing the platform with our integrated
'Buy, Build, Operate' model.
2022
Buy
Build
Operate
COMPANY PROFILE
GROUP
What sets PPHE apart?
HOTEL
Key features
PPHE
1
2
Our Management team and Board
Founder managed since 1980's
Strong shareholder alignment with founders holding 43% of the shares (true custodians of shareholder capital)
Founders entrepreneurial DNA fully embraced by the multi-disciplined executive team, whose members have an average tenure of >10 years
The model
Our "Buy, build, operate" business model provides exposure and returns across the entire value chain
Strong capital recycling model, to grow shareholder value without dilution
Hospitality management platform growth opportunity
3
Focus on equity value
Growing NAV through development, repositioning and operational excellence
Disciplined capital allocation to new acquisitions meeting yield profile and/or development potential
Asset right, not asset light
4
Track record
Delivered a TSR of 245%* since IPO (2007), including a two year COVID period
NAV total return 347%* since IPO (including two years COVID), without dilution of shareholders
Double digit 10-year CAGR on revenue and EBITDA pre-COVID
The strategy
What makes us different
1
Integrated developer, owner and operator
Real estate sits at the heart of our strategy
Strong preference for assets with development potential
Full control over every aspect of the hospitality real estate value chain
Diversified real estate portfolio focused predominantly in Europe
2
Unique approach to capital structure
Self funded growth, through capital recycling
Raising capital (both third party equity and debt) at asset level, not diluting PPHE shareholders
Maintain strong bank debt covenants
3
The hospitality management platform
Fully scalable management platform, with exclusive Radisson Hotel Group partnership
Platform growth through managing fully and jointly owned real estate
Long term agreements, providing base fee income with upside based on underlying hotel trading
Sales 2022
327 M
330 M
330 M
Net income 2022
3,08 M
3,10 M
3,10 M
Net Debt 2022
772 M
777 M
777 M
P/E ratio 2022
227x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
690 M
695 M
695 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,47x
EV / Sales 2023
3,40x
Nbr of Employees
4 700
Free-Float
44,2%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
16,24 €
Average target price
21,97 €
Spread / Average Target
35,3%
