Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PPHE Hotel Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPH   GG00B1Z5FH87

PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED

(PPH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-01 am EDT
1390.00 GBX   -1.07%
07/01PPHE Hotel Group Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 4,254,077 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on May 17, 2022.
CI
06/29FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% as Uncertainty Persists
DJ
06/29PPHE Hotel Plans $2 Million Share Buyback on Strong Trading Performance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPHE Hotel : Interim Results 2022 Presentation

09/01/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PPHE HOTEL GROUP

I N T E R I M F O R T H E M O N T H S 3 0 J U N E

COMPA N Y PROFILE 2022

R E S U L T S S I X

E N D E D 2 0 2 2

PPHE HOTEL GROUP

P P H E

O V E R V I E W

1

2

3

4

5

COMPANY PROFILE 2022

2

PPHE HOTEL GROUP

Understanding PPHE Hotel Group

Who we are

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate group with a £1.8 billion portfolio of assets in Europe in leading cities, urban markets and resort destinations.

We are an owner and developer of hospitality assets with a scalable management platform attached.

Vision

To deliver a best-in-class

performance through building further

scale and depth in our real estate portfolio and growing the platform with our integrated

'Buy, Build, Operate' model.

1

2

3

4

5

2022

Buy

Build

Operate

COMPANY PROFILE

3

GROUP

What sets PPHE apart?

HOTEL

Key features

PPHE

1

2

1

2

Our Management team and Board

  • Founder managed since 1980's
  • Strong shareholder alignment with founders holding 43% of the shares (true custodians of shareholder capital)
  • Founders entrepreneurial DNA fully embraced by the multi-disciplined executive team, whose members have an average tenure of >10 years

The model

  • Our "Buy, build, operate" business model provides exposure and returns across the entire value chain
  • Strong capital recycling model, to grow shareholder value without dilution
  • Hospitality management platform growth opportunity

3

4

5

COMPANY PROFILE 2022

3

Focus on equity value

  • Growing NAV through development, repositioning and operational excellence
  • Disciplined capital allocation to new acquisitions meeting yield profile and/or development potential
  • Asset right, not asset light

4

Track record

  • Delivered a TSR of 245%* since IPO (2007), including a two year COVID period
  • NAV total return 347%* since IPO (including two years COVID), without dilution of shareholders
  • Double digit 10-year CAGR on revenue and EBITDA pre-COVID
  • based on 30 June 2022.

4

PPHE HOTEL GROUP

The strategy

What makes us different

1

Integrated developer, owner and operator

  • Real estate sits at the heart of our strategy
  • Strong preference for assets with development potential
  • Full control over every aspect of the hospitality real estate value chain
  • Diversified real estate portfolio focused predominantly in Europe

2

Unique approach to capital structure

  • Self funded growth, through capital recycling
  • Raising capital (both third party equity and debt) at asset level, not diluting PPHE shareholders
  • Maintain strong bank debt covenants

3

The hospitality management platform

  • Fully scalable management platform, with exclusive Radisson Hotel Group partnership
  • Platform growth through managing fully and jointly owned real estate
  • Long term agreements, providing base fee income with upside based on underlying hotel trading

1

2

3

4

5

COMPANY PROFILE 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PPHE Hotel Group Limited published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 17:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
07/01PPHE Hotel Group Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 4,254,077 shares, representing..
CI
06/29FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% as Uncertainty Persists
DJ
06/29PPHE Hotel Plans $2 Million Share Buyback on Strong Trading Performance
MT
06/14PPHE Hotel Group Limited Announces the Opening Later This Year of Art'otel London Batte..
CI
05/18PPHE Hotel Extends Partnership With Radisson Hotel
MT
05/18PPHE Hotel Group Limited Announces Extended Strategic Partnership with Radisson
CI
04/28Earnings Flash (PPH.L) PPHE HOTEL GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue GBP32M
MT
04/28PPHE Hotel Group Limited Announces Revenue Results for the Three-Month Period Ended 31 ..
CI
04/25PPHE HOTEL : Supplementary Notice of AGM
PU
03/01PPHE HOTEL : Company Profile 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 327 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 3,08 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
Net Debt 2022 772 M 777 M 777 M
P/E ratio 2022 227x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 690 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PPHE Hotel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,24 €
Average target price 21,97 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Boris Ernest Ivesha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Kos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eli Papouchado Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Hegarty Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Kenneth Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED-1.89%695
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED0.78%12 110
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.0.97%7 966
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-26.46%6 353
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-27.12%5 902
WHITBREAD PLC-16.39%5 882