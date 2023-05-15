PPHE Hotel expands art'otel brand with extended Radisson partnership

(Alliance News) - PPHE Hotel Group Ltd on Monday said it had significantly extended its long-standing partnership with Brussels-based hotelier Radission Hotel Group to include the art'otel brand.

PPHE said the inclusion of its art'hotel brand in Radission's portfolio will further the growth of its premium lifestyle brand as well as its development pipeline.

"We are thrilled to have extended our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group, building on our 20-year partnership, providing us with access to their technology platforms, powerful reward programs and development expertise in markets targeted for art'otel growth," said Chief Executive Boris Ivesha.

The London-based hospitality real estate firm said it currently has three art'otel project in its pipeline in London, Rome and Zagreb.

Shares in PPHE Hotel were 0.2% higher at 1,081.75 pence on Monday morning in London.

