Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PPHE Hotel Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPH   GG00B1Z5FH87

PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED

(PPH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:00:36 2023-05-15 am EDT
1081.75 GBX   +0.16%
05:08aPPHE Hotel expands art'otel brand with extended Radisson partnership
AN
05/09PPHE Hotel to transform Berlin property with EUR2.8 million investment
AN
04/27FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Energy Struggles
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PPHE Hotel expands art'otel brand with extended Radisson partnership

05/15/2023 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - PPHE Hotel Group Ltd on Monday said it had significantly extended its long-standing partnership with Brussels-based hotelier Radission Hotel Group to include the art'otel brand.

PPHE said the inclusion of its art'hotel brand in Radission's portfolio will further the growth of its premium lifestyle brand as well as its development pipeline.

"We are thrilled to have extended our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group, building on our 20-year partnership, providing us with access to their technology platforms, powerful reward programs and development expertise in markets targeted for art'otel growth," said Chief Executive Boris Ivesha.

The London-based hospitality real estate firm said it currently has three art'otel project in its pipeline in London, Rome and Zagreb.

Shares in PPHE Hotel were 0.2% higher at 1,081.75 pence on Monday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
05:08aPPHE Hotel expands art'otel brand with extended Radisson partnership
AN
05/09PPHE Hotel to transform Berlin property with EUR2.8 million investment
AN
04/27FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Energy Struggles
DJ
04/27PPHE Hotel boasts first quarter performance above pre-pandemic levels
AN
04/27NatWest's 1Q Income, Profit Seen Rising by a Fourth on Year
DJ
04/27Sterling, Euro Could Rise But Gains May Be Limited
DJ
04/27Barclays Tops FTSE 100 After Corporate, Investment Banking-Driven 1Q Beat
DJ
04/27FTSE 100 Trades Flat as Investors Wade Through Earnings
DJ
04/27St. James's Place Tumbles to the Bottom of the FTSE 100 After 1Q Miss
DJ
04/27AstraZeneca revenue dips as Covid medicines decline
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 421 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2023 18,0 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2023 785 M 852 M 852 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,0x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 525 M 570 M 570 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
EV / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PPHE Hotel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Average target price 19,65 €
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Boris Ernest Ivesha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Kos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eli Papouchado Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Hegarty Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Kenneth Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED-14.29%570
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-1.58%13 305
WHITBREAD PLC24.90%8 033
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-5.94%6 639
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.19%6 250
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-8.92%5 577
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer