PPHE Hotel Group Ltd - London-based hotel and resort operator - Appoints Kenneth Bradley as non-executive deputy chair, effective immediately. Bradley has served as an independent non-executive director at PPHE since 2019, a position which he will continue to hold. Chair Eli Papouchado says: "Kenneth's appointment provides additional leadership support for the group, as we re-enter the FTSE 250 Index and continue to deliver the latest phase of group's exciting growth. With his breadth of experience and knowledge, Kenneth will take charge of optimising our corporate governance procedures and processes, as an established and independent member of the board, including ahead of the anticipated implementation of new corporate governance and reporting requirements in the UK."

Current stock price: 1,255.00 pence, up 0.4%

12-month change: up 1.6%

