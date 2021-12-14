TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise alongside producer prices; curve steepens on COVID-19 woes

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose
across the curve on Tuesday, though within the previous day's
range, after data showed producer prices increased more quickly
than expected last month and at the highest annual rate since
2010, solidifying expectations of a hawkish statement from the
Federal Reserve this week.
U.S. producer prices increased more than forecast as supply
constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since
the series was revamped in 2010, supporting views that inflation
could remain high for some time.
The producer price index for final demand jumped 0.8% last
month after advancing 0.6% in October. In the 12 months through
November, the PPI shot up 9.6%, the largest gain since November
2010.
"The moves today are principally a function of this
morning's inflation data," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That's kind of led people to
sell bonds even if just aligning positions ahead of tomorrow's
Fed meeting."
The U.S. central bank is expected to signal on Wednesday a
faster wind-down of asset purchases, which could also bring
closer a start to interest rate hikes. The Fed's policy-setting
committee will also update its members' rate expectations over
the next couple of years.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.8
basis points to 1.462%.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 5
basis points to 1.863%.
BMO's Jeffery said the Omicron coronavirus variant was
helping to "walk back some of the most hawkish assumptions,"
however, and that translated to a slight steepening of the yield
curve.
"Maybe this latest (coronavirus) wave will be severe enough
to inspire a bit more patience than would have been assumed even
last week," Jeffery said.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between
yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was at
79.9 basis points from 78.1 bps late on Monday.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.6 basis
points at 0.661%.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.724%, after closing at 2.732% on Monday.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.416%.
The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's
quantitative easing, was last at 2.377%.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Lucia
Mutikani; Editing by Will Dunham)