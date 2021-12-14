Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. PPI Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A062970   KR7062970009

PPI INC.

(A062970)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise alongside producer prices; curve steepens on COVID-19 woes

12/14/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the curve on Tuesday, though within the previous day's range, after data showed producer prices increased more quickly than expected last month and at the highest annual rate since 2010, solidifying expectations of a hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve this week.

U.S. producer prices increased more than forecast as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped in 2010, supporting views that inflation could remain high for some time.

The producer price index for final demand jumped 0.8% last month after advancing 0.6% in October. In the 12 months through November, the PPI shot up 9.6%, the largest gain since November 2010.

"The moves today are principally a function of this morning's inflation data," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That's kind of led people to sell bonds even if just aligning positions ahead of tomorrow's Fed meeting."

The U.S. central bank is expected to signal on Wednesday a faster wind-down of asset purchases, which could also bring closer a start to interest rate hikes. The Fed's policy-setting committee will also update its members' rate expectations over the next couple of years.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.8 basis points to 1.462%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 5 basis points to 1.863%.

BMO's Jeffery said the Omicron coronavirus variant was helping to "walk back some of the most hawkish assumptions," however, and that translated to a slight steepening of the yield curve.

"Maybe this latest (coronavirus) wave will be severe enough to inspire a bit more patience than would have been assumed even last week," Jeffery said.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was at 79.9 basis points from 78.1 bps late on Monday.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.6 basis points at 0.661%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.724%, after closing at 2.732% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.416%.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.377%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PPI INC.
09:56aServices, goods boost U.S. producer prices in November
RE
09:41aFed Policy Pivot Seen in the Works; Policy Paths to Diverge for Major Central Banks
DJ
09:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation continues to run hot ahead of Fed decision
08:46aNovember US Producer Price Index, Core PPI Rise Faster Than Expected
MT
08:34aNovember PPI MoM 0.8% vs 0.5% est vs 0.6% prior, YoY 9.6% vs 9.2% est vs 8.6% prior
MT
08:34aNovember core PPI MoM 0.7% vs 0.4% est vs 0.4% prior, YoY 7.7% vs 7.2% est vs 6.8% prio..
MT
08:31aNovember US PPI Rises 0.8% Vs. Expected 0.5% Increase, Prior 0.6% Gain
MT
08:31aNovember US Core PPI Rises 0.7% Vs. Expected 0.4% Increase, Prior 0.4% Gain
MT
07:59aUS Dollar Mixed Early Tuesday Ahead of PPI, Focus on Wednesday's FOMC Statement
MT
07:53aTreasuries Maintain Risk Aversion Bid as Pfizer Data Keeps Omicron Risk Intact
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 854 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net income 2020 -5 003 M -4,23 M -4,23 M
Net Debt 2020 4 662 M 3,94 M 3,94 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39 281 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 3,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart PPI INC.
Duration : Period :
PPI Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jin-Bong Kim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun-Seok Ha Independent Director
Jin-Gu Pyo Director & Vice President
Hae-Kyung Kim Director & Head-Sales Planning
Jong-Chun Jang Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPI INC.-35.75%33
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.51.04%11 059
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-6.01%5 951
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.42.65%2 478
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.3.17%2 181
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION23.67%876