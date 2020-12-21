Log in
PPL CORPORATION

Customer-first mindset: PPL Electric Utilities wins ninth straight J.D. Power satisfaction award

12/21/2020 | 10:09am EST
PPL Electric Utilities' residential customers continue to give their power company's performance high marks. J.D. Power recently announced that PPL won the residential customer satisfaction award for large electric utilities in the eastern United States for the ninth year in a row.

With the latest award, PPL has landed the top spot among large electric utilities in this region for 17 of the 22 years* that J.D. Power has been conducting its electric utility residential customer satisfaction study.

'This award reflects the dedication of customer-centric employees and the great customers we have the opportunity and privilege to serve,' said PPL Electric Utilities President Greg Dudkin. 'We'll continue to work hard to improve our service. There's no standing still.'

PPL scored highest among large electric utilities in the east in four of six study factors - power quality and reliability, billing and payment, price, and customer care.

PPL also has captured 11** J.D. Power awards between 2000-2014 for electric business customer satisfaction, bringing its overall J.D. Power award total to 28.

Additional details from the J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study can be found here.

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, provides electricity delivery services to about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania. More information is available at www.pplelectric.com.

*1999: East Region, 2001-2007: East Region (tied in 2016), 2012-2020: East Large Segment

**2000-2001 and 2003: East Midsize, 2004-2005 and 2007-2008: East Region (tied in 2004), 2010-2011 and 2013-2014: East Large Segment

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 15:08:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
