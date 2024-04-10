PROVIDENCE, RI and LINCOLN, NE (April 10, 2024) - Rhode Island Energy was named a 2024 Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize its dedication to proper urban forest management in the provider's service area.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America's urban tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

"Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital tree shade. Service providers like Rhode Island Energy demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents."

By joining the Tree Line USA program, service providers benefit from lowering line clearance costs due to proper pruning. As a result of those properly pruned and maintained trees, the people benefit from increased reliability of service because those trees will have healthy root systems that decay less, have less structural weakness, and ultimately result in fewer downed lines during storms.

Rhode Island Energy achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a formal tree-based energy conservation, and a sponsorship of or participation in an Arbor Day celebration.

"Rhode Island Energy takes great pride in achieving this recognition, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in promoting tree conservation, energy efficiency, and community engagement," said Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy. "Our focus on vegetation management best practices not only ensures reliable service but also contributes to a greener and healthier community."

More information about Tree Line USA can be found at arborday.org/TreeLineUSA.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus on communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

About Rhode Island Energy

Rhode Island Energy provides essential energy services to over 770,000 customers across Rhode Island through the delivery of electricity or natural gas. Our team of 1,300 employees is dedicated to helping Rhode Island customers and communities thrive, while supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future. Rhode Island Energy is part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient, and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information visit www.RIEnergy.com and stay connected on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

# # #