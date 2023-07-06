PROVIDENCE, RI (July 6, 2023) - With the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season in June, Rhode Island Energy is reminding customers to take necessary precautions and be prepared for potential severe weather events.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, predict near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year. NOAA's outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.

NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 5 to 9 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 1 to 4 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.

"We want to emphasize the importance of being prepared and are providing essential information to help customers stay safe and minimize the impact of storms and hurricanes," said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy.

"We are working hard every day upgrading our infrastructure, trimming trees year-round, and practicing our emergency response plans to make our system more resilient when storms do hit. Our commitment to you is that when the storms do come, we'll be ready, working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible until every customer is restored."

The following guidelines are recommended to ensure your safety during hurricane season:

Create an emergency kit

Prepare an emergency kit that includes essential supplies such as water, non-perishable food, batteries, flashlights, a first aid kit, medications, pet supplies and any necessary personal items. Ensure that your kit is easily accessible.

Stay informed Visit the Outage Central page on our website for information to help you weather a storm. You can find links to sign up to receive RIE alerts via text, phone or email, view our outage map , learn about what's involved during a restoration process and more. Monitor local news updates and weather reports to stay informed about any approaching hurricanes or severe weather conditions. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter for the most current communications and updates during a storm. If you experience an outage, the best way to stay up to date on your household restoration progress is by signing up for RIE Alerts . Bookmark these emergency management sites for additional storm awareness: Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Develop an emergency plan Create a family emergency plan that includes evacuation routes, meeting points, and contact information. Discuss the plan with your family members and ensure that everyone understands their roles and responsibilities.

Protect your property Trim trees and shrubs around your property to reduce the risk of branches falling on power lines during high winds. Be sure to enlist a professional to do any trimming around electrical lines. Secure or store any outdoor furniture, equipment, or loose items that may become hazardous in strong winds.

Backup power If you rely on life-sustaining medical equipment or have specific power requirements, consider investing in a backup power source like a generator or battery system. Ensure they are safely installed and operated according to manufacturer guidelines. Visit our website at and register as having Life Support Equipment . You should also register to receive RIE Alerts from us when we are expecting severe weather that could impact your service.

Report a power outage

If you experience a power outage, report it immediately in one of the following ways:

Text Text REG to 743688 to register Text OUT to 743688 to report an outage Text STAT to 743688 to check the status of your outage

Call 1-855-743-1102

Visit Outage Central on our website

on our website Do not assume that others have already reported the outage.

Stay safe during outages Avoid downed power lines and always treat downed power lines as live and dangerous. Do not turn off the gas meter even in the event of an evacuation. The gas meter should be left on to maintain proper pressure in the gas piping within the house and to prevent water from entering the lines should flooding occur. Remember that candles can start fires. If you lose power, use flashlights instead. If you lose power and are using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate. Also, be sure your main breaker is off. Avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer as much as possible. Most food in the fridge and freezer should last between 12-24 hours. For your safety and ours, please keep a safe distance from our crews. Make sure you keep your phones and other devices charged.



We are committed to maintaining a reliable electrical infrastructure, and our crews are prepared to respond to any potential power outages. We have implemented comprehensive storm response plans and have enhanced our equipment and infrastructure to better withstand severe weather events.

During hurricane season, we encourage all residents to stay vigilant, stay prepared and stay informed. Follow our social channels for the most current communications and updates during a storm.

