Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49 2022-09-29 am EDT
26.25 USD   -4.08%
10:16aPPL Corporation announces agreement to sell Safari Energy LLC
PR
09/28PPL Corporation publishes voluntary environmental, social and governance disclosures highlighting clean energy strategy and sustainability performance
AQ
09/27Ppl : LG&E boosting its assistance to help those in need this winter by $200,000
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPL Corporation announces agreement to sell Safari Energy LLC

09/29/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation has reached an agreement to sell PPL Safari Holdings LLC, parent company of Safari Energy LLC – a subsidiary that acquires solar projects and develops and manages solar facilities for commercial and industrial customers and public sector organizations.

A subsidiary of Aspen Power Partners LLC has agreed to acquire PPL Safari pending review by the U.S. Department of Justice.

PPL's decision to sell Safari reflects the company's recent strategic repositioning as it sharpens its focus on its core business – high-performing regulated utilities in the U.S. – and on advancing the clean energy transition through forward-looking grid investments and the continued transition of the company's Kentucky generation fleet.

PPL and Aspen expect to close on the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2022. The sale is not considered material to PPL Corporation.

About PPL Corporation
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-announces-agreement-to-sell-safari-energy-llc-301636840.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PPL CORPORATION
10:16aPPL Corporation announces agreement to sell Safari Energy LLC
PR
09/28PPL Corporation publishes voluntary environmental, social and governance disclosures hi..
AQ
09/27Ppl : LG&E boosting its assistance to help those in need this winter by $200,000
PU
09/19Ppl Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance..
AQ
09/19National Preparedness Month, Are you prepared for a disaster?
AQ
09/16PPL Electric Utilities raises $129,000 with 28th annual Operation HELP golf tournament
AQ
09/16PPL Foundation announces community empowerment program in Rhode Island
AQ
09/12LG&E and KU named a 'Top 20' U.S. utility in economic development
AQ
09/08PPL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/01Ppl : Rhode Islanders Expected to See Higher Heating Costs as Global Events and Higher Dem..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPL CORPORATION
More recommendations