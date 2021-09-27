PPL Corporation : companies join Electric Highway Coalition to support EV adoption

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) today announced its commitment to join the Electric Highway Coalition, a partnership of 17 U.S. utilities established to support the development of a seamless network of rapid electric vehicle charging stations connecting major highway systems.

PPL's utility companies – Louisville Gas and Electric, Kentucky Utilities and PPL Electric Utilities – will collaborate with other coalition utilities to provide drivers access to efficient, fast electric vehicle charging stations that broaden the network charging infrastructure and create convenient options for long distance EV travel.

"Joining the Electric Highway Coalition is part of our commitment to advance a cleaner energy future and drive innovation that, collectively, enables us to achieve net-zero emissions," said Vince Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL Corporation. "We are proud to be part of this united effort to support electric transportation in a collaborative and intelligent way that is beneficial for our customers and the environment."

Formed in March 2021, Electric Highway Coalition members agree to work together to implement effective fast-charger deployment plans to enable long distance EV travel along highways stretching from the Atlantic Coast through the Midwest and South and into the Gulf and Central Plains regions. The coalition's focus includes optimizing the placement of infrastructure and complementing existing travel corridor fast-charging sites.

In alignment with the Electric Highway Coalition, PPL companies are supporting electric vehicle drivers through programs that improve accessibility to charging infrastructure and connect customers with tools and information to make informed choices.

The company is also taking steps to electrify its fleet vehicles and reduce its overall transportation environmental footprint. PPL companies continue to evaluate opportunities for greater fleet electrification as we seek to reduce our carbon footprint while maintaining affordability and reliability for customers. The company has adopted a goal to reduce CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions across its business operations to net zero by 2050 with interim targets of 70% reduction from 2010 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction by 2040.

In Kentucky, LG&E and KU have deployed nearly two dozen publicly accessible charging stations and have launched a hosted vehicle-charging program, which provides business customers an affordable option for adding charging stations to their sites. Looking forward, the company also plans to deploy additional fast-charging stations along major Kentucky highway corridors.

In Pennsylvania, PPL Electric Utilities is using data analytics to help plan for the future expansion of EV fast charging and help determine the most advantageous fast-charging locations while supporting the increase in new fast-charging infrastructure interconnections.

Pending the close of PPL's acquisition of The Narragansett Electric Company in Rhode Island, those operations would also be included in PPL's coalition membership.

"The Electric Highway Coalition is an unprecedented commitment of the industry to support the future of electric transportation by providing comprehensive EV infrastructure so customers can travel without interruption or range anxiety," said Sorgi.

The Edison Electric Institute estimates 18 million EVs will be on U.S. roads by 2030. The progress made by the Electric Highway Coalition, which represents 29 states and the District of Columbia and serves more than 60 million customers, demonstrates to customers that industry leaders are united in a commitment to ensuring accessibility and convenience for rapid-charging stations across an expanded network of major highways while helping further climate and zero-emission vehicle goals and improve air quality in their regions.

