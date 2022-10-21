Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-10-21 am EDT
25.31 USD   +1.26%
10:16aPPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PR
08:19aPPL Electric Utilities - Usher in Energy Awareness Month by preparing for winter heating season with energy-saving tips and rebates from PPL Electric Utilities
AQ
10/20UBS Adjusts PPL's Price Target to $29 from $34, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

10/21/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) will release consolidated third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday, Nov. 4.

Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer, and other members of PPL's executive team will discuss quarterly results and the company's general business outlook during a conference call with financial analysts that will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live, in audio format, along with slides of the presentation. Interested individuals can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under Events and Presentations or access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number in order to join the conference: 0581347.

For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: 

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389


PPL Corporation

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-to-conduct-webcast-on-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-301656056.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PPL CORPORATION
10:16aPPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PR
08:19aPPL Electric Utilities - Usher in Energy Awareness Month by preparing for winter heatin..
AQ
10/20UBS Adjusts PPL's Price Target to $29 from $34, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/20Ppl : Usher in Energy Awareness Month by preparing for winter heating season with energy-s..
PU
10/19Wells Fargo Cuts PPL's Price Target to $30 From $34, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/17Rhode Island Energy Announces Latest Milestone to Bring More Offshore Wind to Rhode Isl..
AQ
10/14Rhode Island Energy Announces Latest Milestone to Bring More Offshore Wind to Rhode Isl..
PR
10/13Pembina Pipeline Buy Rating Reiterated by TPH Ahead of Q3 Results; Price Target Kept at..
MT
10/12Ppl : Proven expertise and innovation powering a responsible path to net-zero
PU
10/10PPL Electric Utilities wins pair of Achievement Awards from AEIC
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPL CORPORATION
More recommendations