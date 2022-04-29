Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PPL Corporation
  News
  Summary
PPL Corporation to conduct webcast on First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

04/29/2022 | 11:25am EDT
ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) will release consolidated first-quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, May 5.

Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer, and other members of PPL's executive team will discuss quarterly results and the company's general business outlook during a conference call with financial analysts that will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live, in audio format, along with slides of the presentation. Interested individuals can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under Events and Presentations or access the live conference call via telephone at 1-888-346-8683. International participants should call 1-412-902-4270. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number in order to join the conference: 8931083.

For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call..

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 2.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033 
                For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-to-conduct-webcast-on-first-quarter-2022-earnings-results-301536400.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
