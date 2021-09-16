PPL : Electric Utilities raises $90,000 with 27th annual Operation HELP golf tournament

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Sept. 16, 2021) - PPL Electric Utilities has announced it has raised a record $90,000 through its 27th annual Operation HELP golf tournament. These funds will be applied to Operation HELP, a fuel fund that assists income-eligible PPL Electric Utilities customers struggling to pay their energy bills.

Operation HELP, which was established in 1983, is primarily supported by donations from PPL Electric Utilities and its employees and customers, but the annual golf tournament has become its largest fund-raising event. This year's tournament - which was held on Sept. 16 at Olde Homestead Golf Club in New Tripoli - resumed the yearly tradition after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We're happy to be able to once again put on this event and raise funds for Operation HELP,' said PPL Electric Utilities Manager of Regulatory Programs and Business Services Melinda Stumpf. 'COVID-19 has affected communities in many ways and has caused many financial hardships over the past year. Thankfully, PPL Electric Utilities offers Operation HELP - along with many other programs - to assist our customers in their times of need and ensure they still get the energy needed to power their lives.'

Since 1983, Operation HELP has contributed over $32 million in grants toward customer bills and has helped more than 108,000 families in need. During the challenging year of 2020, Operation HELP assisted 2,418 customers with grants totaling $1.44 million.

'Contributions from PPL employees and customers, along with our annual golf tournament and its partners, make this program a huge success,' Stumpf said. 'We know the past year has been difficult for many, but we have been proactively helping our customers with this program for nearly 40 years and look forward to continuing to do so.'

PPL Electric Utilities offers many bill help programs for eligible customers. These programs include: the OnTrack payment plan, budget billing, payment arrangements and even flexibility in choosing a due date. For more information on Operation HELP and all of PPL Electric Utilities' other bill help programs, please visit pplelectric.com/billhelp.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.

