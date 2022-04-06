PPL : Electric Utilities to celebrate lineworkers through Thank a Lineworker campaign

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (April 6, 2022) - This April, PPL Electric Utilities, and other electric utilities around the nation, will celebrate the annual Lineworker Appreciation Day, as well as the everyday contributions made by round-the-clock electric utility lineworkers.

National Lineworker Appreciation Day, which is celebrated on April 18 each year, is a time to express gratitude to the hard-working men and women who respond to outages and perform other essential work - even in severe weather - to keep power flowing.

To help honor PPL Electric's lineworkers, the utility is inviting customers to thank a lineworker for all that they do. Saying "thank you" is both quick and simple. Customers can sign a digital card at pplelectric.com/thankalineworker and post their message of thanks. Additionally, customers can share messages and engage others through social media by using and following the hashtag #ThankALineWorker and visiting PPL Electric's Facebook (Facebook.com/PPLElectric), Twitter (Twitter.com/PPLElectric) and Instagram (Instagram.com/PPLElectric) accounts throughout April.

"It takes a dedicated team of people to keep the lights on around the clock, especially when Mother Nature strikes," said PPL Electric Utilities Vice President of Distribution Operations Sal Salet. "These employees sacrifice time on holidays, in the middle of the night and even miss time with their families to keep the lights on for our customers. We are happy to acknowledge the hard work they do to help power our customers' lives, not just this month, but all year long."

