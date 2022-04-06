Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PPL Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   US69351T1060

PPL CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/06 02:20:13 pm EDT
29.2 USD   +1.69%
01:53pPPL : 2o21 annual report
PU
04/04Argus Research Downgrades PPL to Hold from Buy
MT
04/04PPL : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPL : Electric Utilities to celebrate lineworkers through Thank a Lineworker campaign

04/06/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (April 6, 2022) - This April, PPL Electric Utilities, and other electric utilities around the nation, will celebrate the annual Lineworker Appreciation Day, as well as the everyday contributions made by round-the-clock electric utility lineworkers.

National Lineworker Appreciation Day, which is celebrated on April 18 each year, is a time to express gratitude to the hard-working men and women who respond to outages and perform other essential work - even in severe weather - to keep power flowing.

To help honor PPL Electric's lineworkers, the utility is inviting customers to thank a lineworker for all that they do. Saying "thank you" is both quick and simple. Customers can sign a digital card at pplelectric.com/thankalineworker and post their message of thanks. Additionally, customers can share messages and engage others through social media by using and following the hashtag #ThankALineWorker and visiting PPL Electric's Facebook (Facebook.com/PPLElectric), Twitter (Twitter.com/PPLElectric) and Instagram (Instagram.com/PPLElectric) accounts throughout April.

"It takes a dedicated team of people to keep the lights on around the clock, especially when Mother Nature strikes," said PPL Electric Utilities Vice President of Distribution Operations Sal Salet. "These employees sacrifice time on holidays, in the middle of the night and even miss time with their families to keep the lights on for our customers. We are happy to acknowledge the hard work they do to help power our customers' lives, not just this month, but all year long."

PPL Electric Utilities delivers safe, reliable and affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania. It regularly ranks among the country's best utility companies for reliability and customer satisfaction. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer and an active supporter of the communities it serves. It is a part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies. Visit pplelectric.com or connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for energy efficiency tips, bill help information, guidance on shopping for an electricity supplier, storm updates and more.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contact: For news media: Russ Hryvnak, 570-807-2229, rhryvnak@pplweb.com
PPL Electric Utilities

Disclaimer

PPL Corporation published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PPL CORPORATION
01:53pPPL : 2o21 annual report
PU
04/04Argus Research Downgrades PPL to Hold from Buy
MT
04/04PPL : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
04/04PPL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01PPL : statement on Rhode Island Superior Court decision
PU
03/30UBS Raises PPL's Price Target to $32 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/29PPL : statement on Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision to lift stay
PU
03/29PPL : Electric Utilities makes it easier than ever for customers to get bill assistance
PU
03/29PPL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24PPL Corporation - Make a plan to stay safe during severe weather
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PPL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 649 M - -
Net income 2022 1 070 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 21 112 M 21 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
EV / Sales 2023 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 607
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart PPL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PPL Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PPL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 28,71 $
Average target price 30,64 $
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Sorgi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph P. Bergstein Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig A. Rogerson Independent Chairman
W. Mark Brooks Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Gregory N. Dudkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PPL CORPORATION-4.49%21 112
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.27%57 893
SEMPRA ENERGY26.07%52 112
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 570
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.5.74%35 427
ACWA POWER COMPANY107.38%33 953